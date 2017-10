The hero of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ walk-off victory over the Chicago Cubs’ in Game 2 of the NLCS may look familiar to longtime Orioles fans. Justin Turner played for the Orioles from 2009-2010 (though he didn’t sport his beard back then).

Here are five things you may not remember about Turner, whose two-out, three-run homer in the 9th inning of Sunday’s game led to a 4-1 win for the Dodgers -- on the anniversary of Kirk Gibson’s walk-off homer.