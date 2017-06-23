Five for Friday: Stats that stand out in Orioles' streak of 19 games with five runs allowed

Friday night’s game against the Rays provides the Orioles with an ignominious opportunity—to tie a nearly 100-year-old major league record by allowing five or more runs in 20 straight games.

Their run of 19 games, dating back to June 3, is already an American League record, and it comes down to Ubaldo Jiménez and a rested bullpen that will get former All-Star reliever Darren O’Day back to help avoid further history. The 1924 Philadelphia Philles own the major league record with 20 straight games.

How they’ve arrived at this point, though, is worth exploring. Here are five stats that stand out about the Orioles’ unprecedented run of unfortunate pitching outcomes that could land them in the record books for all the wrong reasons.

7.33 – Over the last 19 games, the Orioles have posted a 7.33 ERA, allowing 136 earned runs in 167 innings pitched. That has come thanks to 41 home runs (2.16 per game) and a 1.85 WHIP collectively. Opponents have batted .320 with a .396 on-base percentage against Orioles pitching in that time. They’re 6-13 since the streak began.

20 – In that span, 20 different pitchers have been used — four exclusively in the starting rotation (Chris Tillman, Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy, and Wade Miley), two in the rotation and in relief (Ubaldo Jiménez and Alec Asher), and the rest relievers (Brad Brach, Darren O’Day, Mychal Givens, Donnie Hart, Richard Bleier, Jimmy Yacabonis, Stefan Crichton, Gabriel Ynoa, Vidal Nuño, Mike Wright, Edwin Jackson, Logan Verrett, and Miguel Castro). Only Brach, Givens, Bleier, and to some extent, Bundy, can be immune from some of the credit that will spread from it.

8.80 – Many of these games have been made worse by opponents adding on runs against the bullpen, but the relief corps is actually faring better in this run than the starters, who have pitched 90 innings and allowed 88 earned runs in the last 19 games. That leaves the relievers with 77 innings pitched and a 5.61 ERA. The issue has always been the short starts, and the starters have retired an average of 14 batters while not having much success in between those outs.

2 – The last time they allowed fewer than five runs was on June 2 with a quality start against the Boston Red Sox by Asher, but since then the Orioles have had a starter go six innings and allow three runs or fewer just twice. Bundy did it on June 9 at Yankee Stadium, and Jiménez did it in his return to the rotation on Sunday. The Orioles, however, lost both of those games. They have 29 quality starts on the season, which is tied for 11th-most in the American League.

-62 -- It’s just as big of a problem that the Orioles offense has scored 74 runs in that span — an average of 3.89 per game — but it all combines for an ugly -62 run differential in that span. The Orioles have lost by five or more runs seven times in this span, and allowed double-digit runs in four.

