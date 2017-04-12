Five stats that stand out about Orioles starter Dylan Bundy and his strong start

Through two starts, as different as they were, Dylan Bundy’s performance in 2017 is one of the more fascinating aspects of the young Orioles season.

His addition of his slider (nee cut fastball) back into the equation has made him an altogether different pitcher from the one who built up his arm in the bullpen before coming to the rescue for the starting rotation at the All-Star break last year. But how that’s manifesting itself statistically isn’t so evident through two starts.

In his first, Bundy mowed down the Toronto Blue Jays with command of all four pitches and had control of his fastball. On Tuesday, he said the fastball command was elusive, but he was able to get out of it with his secondary pitches.

Overall, it makes for a 1-1 record with a 2.70 ERA in 13 1/3 innings, and the only two quality starts the Orioles have posted this season. So what’s new about Bundy, and what could last? Here are five stats that stand out about Bundy’s early starts.

27.6 – Through two starts, Bundy has used his new slider over a quarter of the time (27.6 percent), fundamentally changing what hitters have to expect from him on a night-to-night basis. As a rookie, he threw his fastball more than half the time (61.7 percent), so not only could hitters expect it more often than not, but on days when he didn’t have the pitch where he wanted it, he’d be toast. With the boring action on the slider also creating weak contact, Bundy has a weapon that he’s clearly comfortable going to. [Source: Brooks Baseball]

20 – The slider has also become a wipeout pitch of sorts, with 20 of his 26 swinging strikes coming on it this year. Six of his 11 strikeouts on the year have come on the pitch, though curiously, and perhaps because he was off his game Tuesday, his overall whiff and strikeout rates haven’t drastically changed. His swinging strike rate is 12.7 percent this year, up from 10.5, and he has struck out 7.43 batters per nine innings after posting an 8.53 K/9 last year. The grain of salt here is that he had one nasty outing and one where he grinded through it. Which one will be more frequent going forward is the big question when it comes to his strikeout rate. [Source: Brooks Baseball]

92.5 – It’s not all about the slider, of course. Bundy’s fastball, which used to be an offering that was consistently in the high 90s before his arm problems, is averaging 92.5 mph this year, down from 95 mph last year. Again, this is a small sample with two games — including one when Bundy didn’t have his best stuff and was diminished in a lot of senses. So it’s hard to say if this is a concern. But if this is the natural maturation of a young pitcher who knows he doesn’t need to blow guys away because there are other weapons there, the Orioles can only benefit from it long-term. [Source: Brooks Baseball]

2,565 – Velocity isn’t everything when it comes to an effective fastball, though, and Bundy has something that is increasingly valued — a high spin rate. His average fastball spin rate of 2,565 rpm is nearly 17 percent higher than the league average of 2,196 rpm on a four-seam fastball. It’s also the same spin rate Cy Young contender Justin Verlander averaged last year. Bundy hasn’t seen the correlation between whiffs and fastball spin rate that others have yet, but it’s an asset that can make his heater play up when he commands it. [Source: MLB.com]

.381 – How does all this manifest itself in a game? The more pitches a starter can throw, the harder it is for opponents to size him up within a start. Last year, Bundy saw his opponents' OPS jump from .637 to .787 to .960 each time they saw him. This year, it’s going the opposite way. Opponents have a .708 OPS the first time through, a .500 OPS the second time through and a .381 OPS the third time. That’s the simplest way to tell how Bundy’s stuff is playing, and through two games, is the most promising thing about the entire season. [Source: Baseball-Reference.com]

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli