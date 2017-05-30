Five Orioles stats that stand out: Breaking down Chris Tillman's start to the season

Orioles starter Chris Tillman has been back for a few weeks now, and while every indication is his shoulder isn’t limiting him, it’s a different version of Tillman than has been seen in recent years lately.

His four starts have been a mixed bag, but there’s enough there to possibly give an indication of what Tuesday night (and the rest of the year) can hold for him. This week’s edition of five stats that stand out focuses on what Tillman has done so far, and what it might mean going forward.

15 – One constant so far for Tillman has been his slider (or cutter, depending on how it's classified), which has a 15 percent swinging strike rate this year, his best on any pitch. His last start, for instance, against the Minnesota Twins was downright saved by the fact that he had that pitch going — nothing else was working in the first inning. It’s always been a weapon against left-handed hitters, but that’s about the only constant from last season in that category, as his fastball isn’t getting swinging strikes nearly as often. [Source: BrooksBaseball]

38.4 – Just 38.4 percent of Tillman’s pitches this year have been in the strike zone, which would be among the lowest in the league if he had enough innings to qualify. The lowest he’d ever posted in a season before was 47.9 percent in 2010, and his career rate is 50.4 percent. Tillman is a pitcher who usually has enough movement on his fastball to be able to pitch in the zone, but luckily for him, he’s still getting hitters to chase as often as before, even with more pitches outside the zone. His chase rate is 25.2 percent, just a shade up from his career 25.7 percent rate. [Source: FanGraphs]

90.2 – Through four starts, Tillman’s four-seam fastball velocity is just 90.2 miles per hour on average, and his sinker is 90.1, with everything ticking down one or two notches across the board. He’s been able to reach back for more at times, but this has all been consistent through each outing this year and manager Buck Showalter has said he’s not expecting it to change in a day. If Tillman is going to be in this range all year, it’ll be interesting to see how teams adjust to it. [Source: BrooksBaseball]

0 ­– So far, through four starts, Tillman hasn’t allowed a home run. Even one could change the complexion of any of the starts he’s had, and that’ll go forward being the case, especially for someone who gives up an average of one every nine innings. He isn’t allowing the ball in the air as often, which is the requirement for limiting home runs, but as the weather heats up at Camden Yards and elsewhere and the ball starts to carry, Tillman won’t be able to overcome the 1.67 WHIP without big innings if home runs enter the picture. [Source: FanGraphs]

1.72 – If someone is going to pitch with diminished velocity and thus, a different arsenal, it helps to keep the ball on the ground. Tillman has done that more often than ever this year, with a 1.72 groundball/flyball rate and a career-high 44.3 percent ground ball rate. That’s coming without too much more emphasis on his sinker, so perhaps the cutter/slider pitch and the rest of his off-speed pitches are getting soft contact. Otherwise, it simply takes good pitches down in the zone to get a ground ball, and Tillman seems to be doing that. [Source: FanGraphs]

