Early Orioles notes: Jones scratched from lineup, Asher named Friday's starter

For the second straight game, center fielder Adam Jones was scratched from the Orioles starting lineup within 90 minutes of first pitch on Tuesday.

The team announced that Jones was kept out of the lineup “as a precaution due to wet field conditions.”

Both teams took batting practice on the field as scheduled through a light mist, and showers were anticipated after first pitch.

Tuesday marked the fourth straight game Jones has missed. He missed the first three with a sore left ankle and hip.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter initially had Jones in the starting lineup, starting in center field and batting second, and said Jones successfully went through a series of drilled to test the injury before batting practice.

“Adam went through the paces and feels ready to play,” Showalter said.

But after batting practice, the Orioles changed their starting lineup, which Joey Rickard making his fourth straight start in center field for Jones.

The Orioles have treated Jones’ injury as a day-to-day situation. When Jones first sat on Saturday, Showalter – citing that the outfielder has aggravated ankle and hip ailments he first felt two weeks ago in Detroit – was optimistic Jones could return for the Orioles’ series opener against the Yankees on Monday.

Right-hander Alec Asher, who lasted just two innings in his first start since replacing Ubaldo Jimenez in the Orioles starting rotation, will receive another start Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the team announced before Tuesday’s game.

After receiving a starting assignment for Sunday’s series finale in Houston, he allowed six runs over two-innings – all of those runs coming in a 42-pitch second inning – and was pulled in favor of Jimenez to open the bottom of the third inning.

Jimenez allowed two runs in the third – both coming after the inning was extended following an overturned third out call – but held the Astros scoreless over the next five innings.

Left-hander reliever Donnie Hart left the club following Monday’s game to attend his grandfather’s funeral in San Antonio, Texas and returned Tuesday. He was expected to arrive by gametime and be available out of the team’s bullpen.

If a player is placed on the three-day bereavement leave list, they are unavailable for all three days.

Showalter said he received a positive report on pitching prospect Hunter Harvey’s first bullpen session coming back from Tommy John surgery on Monday in Sarasota from player development director Brian Graham.

“He said you could tell by Hunter’s face how good he felt about it,” Showalter said. “The first time he really had a chance to turn it loose and get a good return for it, so that was encouraging.”

Showalter said Harvey is scheduled to be able to pitch in games in late-June or early July.

Showalter said that the intensity of Zach Britton’s throwing sessions has picked up while he’s rehabbing a left forearm strain in Sarasota.

Showalter has steered away from providing a projected return date for Britton, but when asked whether it’s possible Britton returns before the all-star break, Showalter said “it is in that proximity.”

“I just don’t that it’s fair for Zach or the people running the program to put some false deadline [on it] and if it’s not right there that its been backed up or something. We’ve got it mapped out daily, and the day he would return to us with a little bit of wiggle at the end where it could be a little early, could be a little later.”

