Dylan Bundy relishing chance to be part of Orioles' homegrown rotation for opening series

Dylan Bundy refers to it often, but next week will be the latest step toward fulfilling the vision he and Opening Day starter Kevin Gausman would talk about while they played catch in 2012 at Double-A Bowie.

Gausman was a freshly minted first-round pick, and Bundy was on his way to the majors in his first full season. They discussed the type of thing that will happen next week, when Gausman will start Opening Day at Camden Yards and Bundy will pitch Game 2, following him.

Bundy knows fans have been fantasizing about this development for years. He says they’re not alone.

“We were like, 'Man, we can’t wait to get up there and pitch together for a long time,’ ” Bundy said. “We’re on the right path. We’ve just got to keep making improvements and winning ballgames and getting to the World Series with this team.”

Their paths weren’t terribly steady — Gausman was up and down between the major league roster and the minors, while Bundy missed most of three seasons with elbow and shoulder issues.

For Bundy, any spot in the rotation after Opening Day is good enough. The fact that he’s getting such an early assignment just added to his joy.

“It’s the second game; it’s an important game," he said. "Obviously, all of the games are important now once we get in the season. It doesn’t matter if I was starting Game 1 or Game 10, as long as I’m starting in the big leagues. That’s my goal and that’s always been my goal.”

Bundy will make his final start of spring Thursday at Ed Smith Stadium against the Detroit Tigers. He said he’s happy with the progression that will take him to April 5 at Camden Yards against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has allowed 10 runs (nine earned) in 11 innings over four starts, striking out seven and walking four. His most recent outing was a five-inning stint in a minor league game Friday.

“I’m comfortable with the way spring has went,” Bundy said. “I know the results aren’t there — they don’t look too pretty — but I was making pitches all spring and I felt like I got better at one pitch, then the other pitch slipped so I worked on it. I’m really happy with how I improved the slider this year. There’s no arm trouble with it, so I’m happy with it.”

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli