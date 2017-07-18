Dan Duquette: Orioles aim to 'improve our club for this year and future years' amid trade reports

As reports swirl of Orioles management preparing for a trade deadline that could lead to some of the team’s top pieces being moved, executive vice president Dan Duquette said Tuesday there’s “nothing new” on that front.

“[The] Orioles are discussing things with other clubs to improve our club for this year and future years,” Duquette said. “It is that time of year.”

With the Orioles at 43-49, 4 1/2 games out of the second wild-card spot with five clubs between them and the New York Yankees, who hold that spot, the Orioles’ team full of cost-controlled assets seems ripe for contenders to pick from.

FoxSports.com’s Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday that management has been given clearance to shop top relievers Zach Britton, Brad Brach and Darren O’Day, as well as outfielder Seth Smith.

Smith is in the final year of his contract, as are catcher Welington Castillo (who holds a player option) and outfielder Hyun Soo Kim.

Duquette’s statement doesn’t indicate exactly which players those discussions include. He did not confirm that the trio of All-Star relievers or Smith was on the market specifically.

The nonwaiver trade deadline is July 31.

