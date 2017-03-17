Chris Tillman improving after cortisone shot, but still has long-term health in mind

Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman, in the face of what outwardly seemed like a setback with his aching right shoulder, was optimistic Friday that a cortisone shot earlier this week will get him back on a path toward a return and hasn’t altered his outlook that he wants to do the recovery right the first time.

“Part of the shot is it buys you time to take off,” Tillman said. “So you do the shot, and then you take five, six, seven days off. Obviously, we can do the exercises. I’m not sitting around for that amount of time. But when do we start exercises? Probably in the next two or three days is my guess. Then we kind of get a feel from there about where we’re at. As of right now, it’s feeling pretty good. I feel like I can do it right now, but it’s not something I’d rather do. I’d rather do it right.”

Tillman had the shot on Wednesday as the coda to a whirlwind week that saw him thrown back into uncertainty as he reached the precipice of pitching in games for the first time this week. He was supposed to make his Grapefruit League debut, but instead was explaining how he got off that track.

Tillman was set for his third and final full-mound bullpen session on his way back from shoulder soreness last Saturday, but it was pushed a day because of suspected side effects from antibiotics he was taking that caused soreness. Then, when he was warming up for the Sunday session, he scrapped it due to soreness.

“The ones I completed before, I was feeling fine,” Tillman said. “I felt completely fine. And then when I went to warm up for that bullpen that didn’t happen, I just didn’t feel comfortable. If we’re sitting here in June and July, I’m probably pitching. But at the same time, we’re talking spring training here. It’s just not worth it to me.”

Tillman said almost immediately after, he started feeling “much better.” He also had a shot last August when dealing with what was described as shoulder bursitis -- the team says it's the same issue now -- and Tillman said there were recommendations seemingly pouring in on having another to settle the issue down this year.

“I had a lot of people talk to me about it, trying to say, ‘Why aren’t you going to do it?’” Tillman said. “‘What’s going on here?’ This and that. I decided it might not be the worst thing because realistically, you’re supposed to take 10 days after the shot before you really do anything. Does it buy you time? Yes. But at the same time, it might be too long for a player. Sometimes it’s too short. I don’t know. But we have our time to take to get it right and make sure the fire is put out.”

He anticipates exercises in the next two days, but when asked about the beginning of the season, Tillman said he doesn’t see that happening.

“I don’t think I have to start completely over, and if it was up to me, I think I’d start right where I left off,” he said. “Most of that stuff isn’t up to me. I feel like there’s a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it. Exercise-wise, I feel like I’m right where I need to be. I did them up to five minutes before I got the shot. As far as throwing, I might take one or two steps forward to go backward."

