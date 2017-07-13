Chris Davis set for return to Orioles Friday, hopes to help team jump-start season out of break

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (oblique) said his pair of rehab games this week went well, and he’s expected to be activated from the disabled list on Friday.



“It was big for me to get in game action and feel what it was going to be like to move around, do stuff at game speed and twist and turn and do all this stuff I’m going to have to do,” Davis said Thursday at a team workout. “I was happy with the way I felt, and like I said, I’m ready to roll. Hopefully, I’ll be activated tomorrow.”

Davis had one hit over two games for High-A Frederick and Low-A Delmarva, but came through with no physical issues and returned with the team on Thursday in Baltimore. Manager Buck Showalter said the team missed Davis’ presence more than anything else, and is glad to have him back.

"There’s a certain presence in the lineup he gives you,” Showalter said. “Defensively, Trey did a good job over there and he’s capable of it. I know it’s been a tough time for Chris. He was telling me the other day, it’s like your buddy is in a fight and you can’t help him. That’s what bothered him, having to watch games. But he’s got a lot of stuff behind him now. He was very cautious with it and hopefully he’ll get repaid for his patience.”

Davis said there’s a benefit to returning after a team break like they had this week, as he’s not jumping into something in progress, but knows it’s going to be an important stretch coming up for the Orioles.

Browse Orioles photos from July 2017.

“I think it’s just big for us to get started on the right foot and get some momentum going to start the second half,” Davis said. “Obviously, we’ve played well at times in the first half, and we didn’t play very well at other times. I think it’s big for us to kind of get the ball rolling in the other direction starting tomorrow.”

Rotation set: Right-hander Kevin Gausman, left-hander Wade Miley, and right-hander Ubaldo Jiménez will start the three games against the Chicago Cubs coming out of the break, with right-hander Chris Tillman and Dylan Bundy to follow against the Texas Rangers.

Showalter said Tillman, who hasn’t pitched since June 30 due to the birth of his first child, was at Camden Yards throwing with closer Zach Britton on Tuesday, and could have two bullpen sessions before he starts Monday to get him back in the flow of things.

Bundy was pushed back to the end of the rotation for rest purposes, which Showalter said could happen after scheduled off-days in the second half to manage his work.

Around the horn: Infielder Ryan Flaherty (shoulder) re-joined the team from Sarasota, Fla., and was set to see Dr. Mike Jacobs to get an all-clear to proceed with baseball activities. … Right-handers Mike Wright and Stefan Crichton (both shoulder) are throwing and progressing well in Sarasota, Showalter said. … Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, the team’s All-Star representative, got Thursday off and will return for Friday's game.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli