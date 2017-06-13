Losing Davis (oblique) would hit Orioles in deep spot with Mancini, Trumbo, Kim in fold

Chris Davis played the first year of his club-record $161 million contract last season battling the effects of a thumb injury that lingered all season and eventually crept into his mind.

If the strained right oblique he suffered Monday night, with 100 games to go in the second year of that deal, causes him to spend time on the sidelines, it will be an adjustment the Orioles will have to embrace – for better or worse.

Davis had an early MRI scheduled for Tuesday morning in Chicago that will determine the damage, though manager Buck Showalter’s early prognosis after Monday’s 10-7 loss was grim. He quickly changed his tune when asked if he was steeling himself for a long period of dealing with Davis’ loss.

“Chris is a good player, but we’ve got some other good players with the opportunity to step up, just like every club,” Showalter said. “Everybody has got their challenges, including us.”

Of all the positions to absorb a loss in the heart of the lineup, though, the Orioles are built well to slide other candidates into the first base rotation in Davis’ stead to attempt to replicate his .226/.320/.461 line and 14 home runs without altering their roster much.

Rookie Trey Mancini moved from left field to first base when Davis left Monday night, bringing Hyun Soo Kim out from the wilderness to play left. Mark Trumbo, who was Monday’s designated hitter, has plenty of experience at first, too.

With a bench of infielder Rubén Tejada, catcher Caleb Joseph and outfielder Joey Rickard, the Orioles could even add a pitcher if they need to place Davis on the disabled list and need innings to cover for the possibility of another short start.

If another bench hitter is required, sluggers Pedro Álvarez and David Washington are both hitting well at Triple-A Norfolk and can play both first base and outfield in a pinch, though they’re more hitters than fielders.

As it stands, though, Mancini and Kim are in line to benefit most. Mancini hit his 10th home run of the season late in Monday’s loss, and while he began the season as a platoon outfielder against left-handed pitching, he’s hitting .298 with a .929 OPS and six home runs against right-handed pitchers.

Kim had a hit in three at-bats with an RBI and a run scored to drag his average up to .253 with a .654 OPS. His season hasn’t gone as planned, as he entered camp penciled into the big half of an outfield platoon (and was expected to sit against left-handed pitching, as he did last year) but instead has made fewer starts this year through 62 games (19) than last year at that point.

His most recent start was on June 7, and however unconventional his at-bats might seem, his approach was one the Orioles benefited from while he batted .302 with an .801 OPS last season.

A regular spot in the lineup could get him back to that level before long, and Showalter won’t have to choose between Kim and Mancini the way he has over the first two-plus months of the season.

Where the Orioles would suffer is defensively, as Davis’ glove has been a frequent topic of praise from Showalter and the teammates whose throws the first basmen spends games scooping out of the dirt. Neither Trumbo nor Mancini fields that position as well Davis, and it’s that reason, plus Davis' general presence, that the feeling after Monday’s loss wasn’t that the team’s franchise first baseman would be easy to replicate in aggregate.

“He’s a middle-of-the-order, constant threat that plays great defense at first base,” Trumbo said. “He is a premier talent and it’s obviously tough if he’s out. We’ll find a way. … We keep moving. No one is going to feel sorry for us, so we can’t either. We’ve got good players and we’ll find a way to get it done.”

