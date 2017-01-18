Camden Yards rated top stadium experience in North America for third straight year

No Natty Boh? No problem.

For the third straight year, Stadium Journey, which rates and ranks various North American sports venues on a variety of factors from food and beverages to overall atmosphere and affordability, ranked Oriole Park at Camden Yards the top stadium experience of 2016.

The distinction for Camden Yards makes it the third straight time the Orioles’ home has been honored as the best in the country.

Here’s the short version of what Stadium Journey had to say, with an expanded review of Camden Yards here:

“The current Oriole Park at Camden Yards, opened in 1992, is a trendsetter in Major League Baseball. Prior to its opening, the landscape of professional baseball was littered with boring, multipurpose bowl stadiums. Now nearly every team in the league has a great baseball stadium. Out are lackluster parks and in are fan friendly stadiums designed for the optimum fan experience. If Baltimore had built a standard, boring facility, baseball may not look and feel the way it does now.”

For all the praise showered on Camden Yards from the outside, it wasn’t a year without controversy locally. Early in the year, the ubiquitous beer National Bohemian’s absence caused a minor stir, and at the end of the year, the team’s attendance problems at times overshadowed the games on the field.

But none of that was enough to take the crown from Camden Yards this year. Additionally, its neighbor on Russell Street, M&T Bank Stadium, placed highly on the list. The Ravens’ home ranked 14th in the newly released top 100 and was the top NFL stadium on the list.

