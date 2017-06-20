Orioles notes: Dylan Bundy will get some rest during the next month

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that the pitching schematic for the next month will allow extra rest for right-hander Dylan Bundy, who is closing in on the total number of innings he pitched last season.

Bundy has thrown 92 innings in his 15 starts and is on pace to exceed 200 innings after pitching 109 2/3 innings last season both out of the bullpen and as a starter. The plan is to push him to make his next start on turn, then push him back a few days after the next day off (Monday) and also take advantage of the All-Star break to get him a lengthy blow.

No one is citing fatigue as the reason Bundy delivered one of his worst outings as a starter Monday night, but the club has tried to be conservative with his workload since his return from Tommy John elbow reconstruction.

O'Day almost ready

Reliever Darren O’Day came out of Monday’s bullpen session feeling good and will pitch a simulated game Wednesday before a determination is made whether to remove him from the disabled list Friday.

The determining factor is pretty simple.

“Just get through it healthy, I guess,” O’Day said. “I felt good. My delivery’s pretty good. Hope that continues.”

Around the horn

Infielder Rubén Tejada is expected to get a lot of playing time at shortstop while J.J. Hardy is sidelined, but it wasn’t as if he could really view it as a big positive. “You can’t be happy because you never want a teammate to get hurt,” Tejada said. “But I have to stay ready to enjoy my opportunity.” … Showalter said Ryan Flaherty (lat strain) was feeling a bit better Tuesday after suffering a setback during a throwing session. “Ryan has a significant injury in there,” Showalter said. “We knew the time frame, but I know he’s frustrated with it.”