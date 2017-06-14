Orioles notes: Showalter sees chances for Kim as at-bats open up in Davis' absence

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said there’s a chance for more consistent playing time against right-handed pitching for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, who was in the lineup at leadoff for the second time this year Wednesday night in Chicago.

“I hope so,” Showalter said. “He has a little bit this year, but not over an extended period of time. But you know, he kind of controls that. I hope so. I’d like to see if he could. He’s not far from the form he had. He’s really not doing a whole lot different than he did last year, except the average might not be as high.”

Kim, who played consistently against right-handed pitching in the last four months of 2016 and hit .302 with an .802 OPS while doing it, has played sporadically behind the likes of Seth Smith and Trey Mancini this year. He’s batting .253 with a .655 OPS in 33 games.

An expanded opportunity could come if Showalter continues to use Mancini at first base, thereby freeing up Kim's natural position of left field.

Smith typically leads off against right-handed pitchers, but Showalter said he wasn’t available Tuesday and was “not 100 percent” Wednesday, either. Showalter didn’t say what his current concern was, but Smith has missed time twice this year with a hamstring problem.

Jiménez update: Showalter said right-hander Ubaldo Jiménez has adapted well to the bullpen role he’s been in for a few weeks now, though the results could stand to improve.

"You’ve got to give him a little extra time to warm up,” Showalter said. “The problem is I really don't want to get him warmed up, then not come in the game. It’s challenging to make sure you give him enough time, but you don’t get him up and not bring him in the game. He’s doing OK. Fastball is coming out good. If he makes mistakes, they get hit, but he’s doing OK. You know, statistically, it’s OK. I’d like to have it better.”

Jiménez has allowed eight runs on 13 hits with just one walk against 18 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings over four relief outings since Alec Asher took his spot in the rotation.

Around the horn: Showalter said reliever Darren O’Day (shoulder) will throw Thursday for the first time since going on the disabled list Friday. That will determine whether he’s able to be activated as soon as he’s eligible, which would be Saturday. … Closer Zach Britton will throw a simulated game or live batting practice during the day Thursday in Frederick. His first rehabilitation outing is scheduled to be in Short-A Aberdeen’s season-opener Monday. ... Assistant hitting coach Howie Clark substituted Wednesday as first base coach for Wayne Kirby, who was at his daughter's high school graduation.

