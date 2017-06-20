Buck Showalter: Orioles 'haven’t had anybody consistently seize that job' in short-handed bullpen

Left-hander Vidal Nuño’s introduction to the already-grim proceedings at Camden Yards on Monday night, with they Orioles trailing 5-0, was a familiar one over both this homestand and the entire season.

Nuño and a host of other swingmen called up from Triple-A Norfolk to provide bullpen length have mostly just provided more headaches for a pitching staff that is desperate for their struggles to end.

Nuño’s forgettable night — two outs recorded, with five runs in on six hits and a pair of walks to bring his ERA to 10.43 — was similar to some of the other middle-relief outings that have inflated the Orioles’ bullpen ERA and failed to provide that short-handed group much stability this year.

Manager Buck Showalter said the problem is partly a product of the situations these arms are thrust into. But he maintains that no one who has pitched well has been sent out — with the implication being that a lot of pitchers who have been sent out were optioned because they had not pitched well.

“We haven’t sent anybody out who is doing the job,” Showalter said. “Regardless of what we’ve [said]. [Gabriel] Ynoa did a job tonight, and we’re probably going to try to figure out a way to keep him. That’s what happens [when] you pitch good. But we haven’t had anybody consistently seize that job, kind of like Mychal [Givens] a couple years ago. He came in, but it’s hard to protect them with the short outings where you can try to develop them, get them on their feet, let them have a couple good outings and not overextend them and kind of get their confidence. It’s tough to develop them or give them that leeway and that experience when you need innings.

“We’ve had to overextend some guys, not physically, but when you’re trying to win and develop pitchers a little bit — these guys aren’t 22, 23, 24 years old. They know. There’s a great opportunity there in a real time of need if somebody could take it and run with it. Because there have been a lot of opportunities.”

Ynoa’s outing — three innings without an earned run on four hits and a walk, though he allowed two of Nuño’s runs to score — came after a tough relief outing of his own.

And truthfully, his six innings of relief in early May of an injured Wade Miley might have been the shining moment for the Orioles' up-and-down depth.

In that vein, here’s a rundown of every pitcher with a relief appearance who hasn’t stayed with the Orioles all season, and what they’ve done with their opportunities this year.

Alec Asher

Asher is back in the bullpen after a few weeks as a full-time starter. The club believes he’s more valuable as a reliever because of his versatile arm. When Showalter said pitchers can perform well enough to stay on the roster, this is what he means. Asher has a 5.24 ERA overall, but that mark is 2.16 in relief and Showalter plans on using him there to soak up plenty more innings going forward.



Jayson Aquino

The 24-year-old left-hander was given one of the team’s April spot starts and earned a win with six innings of two-run ball, but he hasn’t fared well since being shifted to the bullpen. He allowed six runs over two combined innings of work April 28 and 29 in New York and was sent back down to the Norfolk rotation.



Richard Bleier

Like Asher, Bleier is a survivor in all this. He was dealt a bum hand in his Orioles debut, coming in against Boston after Kevin Gausman’s ejection May 3, but once he returned from the trip to Norfolk that outing brought, he’s pitched 16 times and allowed just three earned runs. His ERA is 1.74 for the season.



Miguel Castro

Castro, the youngest pitcher in this mix at age 22, has appeared five times over two major league stints and carries a 2.45 ERA after those outings. He’s meant to be in the minors developing his arsenal after two up-and-down seasons with Toronto and Colorado, but has shown enough that the Orioles might as well see whether he can stick in their own bullpen.

Stefan Crichton

Crichton has ridden the proverbial shuttle the most this year, being called up and sent down five times after he impressed in spring training despite not being in major league camp. However, he’s struggled to find his groove in the majors, with opponents batting .453 off him and sticking him with an 8.49 ERA.

Oliver Drake

Drake made the Orioles out of camp and had two shutout appearances before allowing three runs in one inning April 11 in Boston. The club designated him for assignment and lost him to the Milwaukee Brewers, who have used him 29 times. He has a 5.26 ERA there.

Donnie Hart

Hart was seen as a fixture in the Orioles bullpen entering the year after allowing just one earned run in his half-season as a rookie last year, but he has a 4.32 ERA this year over two major league stints. Showalter has said he hopes Hart could regain his 2016 success against left-handers.



Edwin Jackson

The veteran right-hander pitched in three games over a four-game span after the Orioles activated him June 7, allowing seven runs (four earned) in five innings before he was designated for assignment.

Vidal Nuño

Nuño has pitched 14 2/3 innings over 12 appearances with the Orioles and allowed seven home runs in that span. He made the club out of spring training as the second left-hander and has been up twice since then, leaving Monday’s game with a 10.43 ERA.

Logan Verrett