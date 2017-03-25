Buck Showalter hoping for Chris Tillman's recovery after Orioles rotation candidates falter

Orioles manager Buck Showalter keeps handing out opportunities for one of his fringe starters to seize a spot in the early season rotation, and the pitchers in question seem to keep handing them back.

On Friday, right-hander Mike Wright watched his candidacy to take Chris Tillman’s place in the rotation for the first month of the season take a major blow after a five-run, six-hit second inning chased him from the team’s 5-5 tie with the Minnesota Twins.

The two other pitchers to get starts in an effort to test their starting rotation credentials — Chris Lee and Gabriel Ynoa — haven’t impressed yet either. But Showalter said he hasn't arrived at the point of wondering just who, if anyone, is going to capitalize on the opportunity.

“Not at all,” he said. “It’s Chris Tillman at some point. But there’s some more looks [left]. It can be a fooler, too. You've got to be careful about it. We’ve got a couple more looks at some people, one more at some others. We’ll see. We’ll see. It’s kind of stating the obvious — they kind of know what’s going on. But in some cases, if you’re basing the one look on your decision, that’s probably not a very smart thing to do. It’s the body of work.”

As for Wright, Showalter said he couldn’t locate any of his off-speed pitches over the plate to get the Twins’ full-strength lineup off the sinkers he was leaving up and over the plate. Showalter said he “wasn’t very effective tonight,” and had a mixed review when asked about Wright’s body of work so far.

“Some good, some better, some capable of better,” he said.

Wright last started in a B game on the back fields at Ed Smith Stadium, allowing just an unearned run in four innings against a group of Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguers. But in his previous Grapefruit League start, he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings on March 11 against the Pirates.

Yet Showalter seemed to indicate these more recent looks, when teams are including their World Baseball Classic participants and running out full-strength lineups, are particularly meaningful. In those contexts, Wright isn’t the only one who has left them wondering which is the real performance level.

Lee has made two starts — both night games at Ed Smith Stadium — but has labored in each. He got through three innings without allowing a run on a pair of hits and two walks on March 16 against the Philadelphia Phillies, but made it just two innings and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

But before that, he’d allowed two runs with eight strikeouts and just one walk in eight innings of relief over three outings.

Ynoa started the second game of the spring on Feb. 25, and came back to start on March 17 to allow two runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings against the Pirates.

None of that distinguishes itself as sufficient to replace the Tillman-sized hole in the rotation that will come around on April 15, though there’s time for accommodations to be made. Tillman plays catch Sunday, his first throws since his cortisone shot on March 15.

Someone like left-hander Jayson Aquino, who has allowed one earned run in 11 innings over five appearances this spring, could get stretched out in time to start. Same goes for Tyler Wilson, who started on March 2 but has two outings of more than two innings since.

But either way, after running through the positive performances of relievers Brian Moran, Vidal Nuno, Logan Verrett and Stefan Crichton, Showalter seemed to wistfully eschew the remaining auditions for a best case that simply won’t happen as quickly as the Orioles need it to.

“We’ll keep running them out there and see where we are,” Showalter said. “Hoping things go well Sunday with Chris.”

