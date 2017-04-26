Orioles recap: After squandering lead, O's rally in 11th to beat Rays, 5-4, on Smith's walk-off walk

The Orioles’ 5-4 11-inning walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night was unusual in many ways, from the beginning – when right fielder Seth Smith circled the bases on his bloop single-turned-second-inning-three-ring-circus play – to the end, when Smith drew a four-pitch bases-loaded walk to win the game in anticlimactic fashion.

The Orioles mustered little offense for most of the night, going scoreless for eight straight innings before rallying to score two runs in the bottom of the 11th on three walks, two singles and a sacrifice fly.

No, it didn’t have the excitement of most walk-off wins – and it was one of the Orioles' uglier games of the season – but Smith's four-pitch walk from reliever Danny Farquhar with two outs and the bases full showed the Orioles resilience on a night when they struggled to muster any offense for most of the game.

“We scored the three [going into the 11th] and what did we have, 12, 13, 14 hits?” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I don’t know how many we ended up with. There was some offense there. I’m hoping as we get into the flow of the season a little bit where the weather cooperates a little bit and guys can get into a routine a little bit more. But to be where we are … very seldom are you going to be functional on all cylinders, but those are the types of games you like to win.”

The Orioles tied the score in the 11th, loading the bases with one out on singles by Chris Davis and Welington Castillo and a walk to Hyun Soo Kim. Jonathan Schoop then scored the tying run on a line-drive out to center field, scoring Davis on a sacrifice fly. Ryan Flaherty then drew a walk to load the bases again for Smith.

“It's awesome,” Smith said. “Every win is big. That's all that matters at the end of the day, at the end of the season. [To] be down in extra innings and come back and win is always good for the morale and moving forward, probably less so winning than the feeling of losing an extra-inning game at home, but still really good."

After scoring three runs in the second inning, the Orioles (14-6) recorded just three singles and placed just one runner in scoring position in innings three through 10.

The Orioles remained unbeaten in seven series this season (6-0-1) as they head to New York and Boston to continue an opening five weeks that has been dominated by division games.

Rays catcher Jesus Sucre’s broken-bat RBI single with two outs in the 11th off right-hander Alec Asher tied the game. Asher (1-0) put two runners on in the 11th, walking Logan Morrison and hitting Shane Peterson with a pitch before Sucre’s bat shattered as he looped a ball down the right-field line to score Morrison.

The Orioles bullpen was unable to preserve a one-run lead for starter Dylan Bundy.

The Orioles entered the top of the eighth clinging to a one-run lead, but right-hander Mychal Givens, who stranded an inherited runner in scoring position in the seventh – allowed a leadoff double to Derek Norris. Left-hander Donnie Hart then hit pinch hitter Rickie Weeks Jr. with a pitch and walked left-handed hitter Kevin Kiermaier on nine pitches.

That created a no-out, bases-loaded jam for right-hander Darren O’Day, who retired all three batters he faced, but a run scored on Brad Miller’s fielder’s choice groundout, a sharply hit ball on which first baseman Davis dived into the hole to keep in the infield.

Bundy recorded his fifth straight quality start to open the season, allowing just two runs – a pair of homers to shortstop Tim Beckham – over 6 1/3 innings.

Right-hander Brach Brach dodged a pair of hits while pitching scoreless ninth and 10th innings for his first multiple-inning outing of the season.

The Orioles had a rare opportunity to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning after Manny Machado opened the inning landing on second after an infield single deep into the hole at shortstop and Beckham’s ensuing wild throw into the stands.

But the Orioles came up empty. After Davis walked, struggling slugger Mark Trumbo struck out looking and Castillo hit into an inning-ending double play.

Smith scores himself on 'Little League home run'

Smith rounded the bases on his own single on an error-filled play that had to be seen to be believed. Smith’s single scored two runs – including himself – in the team’s three-run second inning.

With Flaherty on first base, Smith looped a single to center field that Kiermaier took on a hop and threw to third to attempt to nab Flaherty. Kiermaier’s throw was wild, getting past third baseman Evan Longoria.

Rays pitcher Alex Cobb backed up the play, and after seeing Flaherty round third, he threw back to Longoria, but the throw ricocheted off Flaherty’s helmet and into no-man’s land in left field, enabling Flaherty to score easily.

By the time left fielder Peterson chased down the ball, Smith was rounding third and heading home, and he slid under Longoria’s throw home.

“One time in the minor leagues I was on the bad end of that,” Flaherty said. “It's a complete circus play."

The play – on which the Rays were charged with two throwing errors and Smith was credited with a single but no RBI – gave the Orioles a 3-0 lead.