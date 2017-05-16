Pyrrhic victory: After two big leads are blown, 13-inning O's win over Tigers leaves 'pen in disarray

It has to be hard to feel like winners after a game like Tuesday night’s, but the Orioles will certainly try.

After crawling into Monday’s day off and resetting a pitching staff that had been stretched thin for weeks, the Orioles earned a 13-11 win in 13 innings of downright gory baseball, a game during which they ceded a six-run lead early and a three-run lead in the 12th and still came out on top.

The cost? Their bullpen is back in disarray, thanks to five more frustrating innings from Wade Miley and a four-run seventh inning from their bullpen during which Mychal Givens walked three and Brad Brach allowed them all to score on a towering home run by Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez.

By the time Mark Trumbo homered to make the score 8-8 when down to the Orioles’ final out and bring extra innings into the fold, the possibility of victory became pyrrhic. The Orioles needed eight innings of relief, and only narrowly avoided their fresh start being tainted by the same miserable losses that bookended the long stretch they so desperately wanted to put behind them.

Miley conceded half of a 7-1 lead the offense staked him in the third inning in the home half of that inning, then the bullpen turned it into an 8-7 deficit in the seventh inning.

It was an oddly familiar feeling.

Over two weeks ago, on April 28, this rocky stretch began in New York with a 9-1 lead turning into an incomprehensible 14-11 loss to the Yankees.

Sure, there was a rainout in Washington mixed in, but a span of 17 straight days at ballparks ended Sunday when a 5-1 lead for Opening Day starter Kevin Gausman quickly disappeared into a 9-8 loss that clinched a disappointing sweep by the Kansas City Royals.

The stretch, overall, wasn’t bad. They split their 16 games evenly, with eight wins and eight losses. But those bookends show how difficult life can be when your starters don’t always go deep, and when your bullpen is a man short — and especially when that man is All-Star Zach Britton.

Miley was complicit in all of it, too, letting his penchant of putting runners on and then bearing down to pitch around to backfire. He allowed a hard-luck run in the first inning, then loaded the bases and needed a shoestring catch on which right fielder Joey Rickard ended up on his belly to prevent a big inning early. His second inning was uneventful, with a strikeout, a single by No. 9 hitter Jose Iglesias, then two fielder’s-choice ground balls.

But the third inning brought the specter of those crushing losses back. The Orioles put together seven hits and scored seven runs in the third inning to chase Tigers starter Matt Boyd. It was a bloodbath.

Then Miley allowed home runs to two of the first four batters he faced in the bottom of the inning, that unwanted feeling came back. Their 7-1 lead was halved and Alec Asher got up in the Orioles bullpen, before Miley prevented pending disaster for a spell by retiring eight of nine Tigers he faced.

It was never simple, and hasn’t been for him all year. He worked seven full counts, allowed 12 men to reach in five-plus innings, and gave up two home runs — a rarity for him this year.

He ended the day having allowed four runs on eight hits with four walks in five-plus innings, his ERA rising to 3.02. But that flatters him. His WHIP is 1.502, and all but one of his eight starts have been struggles.

All the while, the six-man bullpen the Orioles have ridden for so long stood in left-center field, watched and waited. It had been five nights since deputy closer Brad Brach had pitched, and eight since Darren O’Day, the veteran of the bunch, had been on the mound due to shoulder soreness.

They were available Tuesday after extended rests, but a game with a six-run lead so early has a script that doesn’t involve them.

Miley has chastised himself before so many of his other starts for not saving the bullpen, not getting deeper into games for his team.

Doing that Tuesday would have meant their big third inning would lead to a simpler night, a relatively stress-free continuation of the relaxed day before. Some players shopped. Others toured nearby Ann Arbor and walked about the University of Michigan’s Big House. All were re-energized for baseball come Tuesday afternoon, but it was right back to the tension that defined the previous weeks quickly enough. The Orioles would initially ask their bullpen to get 12 outs.

Somehow, it turned into more.

Givens entered in the sixth inning after Miley allowed a pair of singles to face the tying run, but got out of that inning quickly.

In the seventh, he walked all three batters he faced to bring in Brach, who allowed a towering home run to Martinez that erased the lead.

Everything after Brach turned toward the right-center-field seats and watched it land was epilogue. He and O’Day recorded the six outs, three apiece, and all seemed lost before Trumbo swatted a low line drive into the first row in right field. Asher gave the Orioles eight outs of strong relief before the proceedings went off the rails again.

The Orioles bullpen only recently began to be such a concern. The Tigers have been doing this for years.

Detroit reliever Shane Greene pitched the 10th and 11th inning well, but Blaine Hardy allowed a home run by Chris Davis in a three-run 12th inning for the Orioles. Donnie Hart was charged with three runs on five hits in the bottom of that frame, but Davis homered again in the 13th to give the Orioles their final, merciful cushion.

It took all six relievers the Orioles had to secure the result, which improved them to 23-14.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli