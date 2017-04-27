After shaky rehab start, Orioles starter Tillman says he’s ready to return to majors

The pitching line from Chris Tillman’s third minor league rehabilitation start wasn’t pretty, but the Orioles right-hander said he accomplished all he wanted in a five-inning outing Thursday night, and proclaimed himself physically ready to return from the disabled list.

Tillman’s rehab road tour hit its third state in as many starts, his third start coming wearing the road uniform of the Orioles’ High-A-affiliate Frederick Keys in a 7-1 loss to the Potomac Nationals at Prince William County Stadium, located about 90 minutes away from Baltimore. Now, the question is whether it was his final stop before returning to the major leagues.

He allowed six runs — four earned — on eight hits over five innings, walking one and striking out two in the 71-pitch (48 strikes) outing against a Carolina League lineup looking to swing early, similar to the ambush mode major league pitchers face pitching in a minor league spring training game. So the outing didn’t necessarily allow Tillman to sequence hitters as he would in a regular-season major league game, but for the most part, he said he was able to locate all of his pitches, which was his biggest goal.

“It’s kind of tough, but by the third I was kind of used to it,” Tillman said. “I think as long as I executed the pitch I wanted to, whether they hit it or not, that was a success. The same thing as spring training. I’m kind of taking this like spring training. You want to work on something and if you do, then good. If not, you know what you need to get better at next time.

“I think by far it was my best one,” he added. “The results weren’t really all that great, but I thought for the most part I made some really good pitches. I missed with a couple here and there. The ones that they did damage on, I thought it was the right pitch. … In my last start, I kind of had an idea, But this start, I wanted to make pitches and go at them like I would a big league hitter. For the most part, I think we did a good job.”

Tillman was expected to need one more rehab start before returning from the DL, but he’s now reached the five-inning, 70-pitch threshold. He’s scheduled to have a workday on Sunday, and after that he said the club should decide whether Tillman is ready for major league competition.

Some of the damage done against Tillman could have been averted. A three-run second inning began when Frederick third baseman Jomar Reyes’ throw drew first baseman Alex Murphy off the bag for an error. And three hits against Tillman were infield singles.

The big blow against Tillman came in a three-run third inning, when P-Nats catcher Taylor Gushue took an 88-mph fastball from Tillman over the right-field fence for a two-run homer. Tillman has allowed a home run in each of his three rehab starts.

His fastball velocity was down Thursday — he sat at 87-88 for most of the night and hit 91 just a few times — but that wasn’t a concern for Tillman, whose average fastball velocity was 91.7 mph last season.

“I don’t even know what they were,” Tillman said of his radar-gun readings at Prince William County Stadium, which didn’t display readings on the stadium scoreboard.

“Zero, zero,” Tillman said when asked whether his velocity dip was a concern. “You all saw it. I thought for the most part, I was pretty good. I would have liked to — here and there I was off with my fastball command — to the glove side, but that was very rare. … I don’t think velocity is a big deal for me. If I can slow them down with my changeup, I really could care less about the velo to tell you the truth.”

Even though his velocity was down, Tillman’s slider had good break to it, his changeup was effective in keeping hitters off balance and even though he didn’t use it much until later in the game, his curveball was a key pitch later in his outing. And Tillman’s delivery looked fluid throughout.

Asked whether he believed he was ready to return, Tillman nodded his head and said, “I feel good, especially later. I felt better as I went.”

“I felt pretty good,” Tillman said. “I felt like I could compete tonight. I think we’ll have to talk about it, see where we’re at, but I felt pretty good about it.”

The Orioles will obviously have to look beyond the box scores. Tillman had a 6.35 ERA in his three minor league rehab starts, allowing eight earned runs over 11 1/3 innings.

“It’s tough not being on the field with these guys,” Tillman said of the Orioles. “I think that goes without saying, but I knew what I needed to do to come back and I wasn’t going to cheat the process. Like I told you, I was going to do it the right way. I was champing at the bit to get on the field with them, but you’re cheating yourself and not giving yourself the best chance to succeed when you do that. The guys have been throwing the ball well, so I don’t think there’s any rush.”

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard