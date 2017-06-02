Baltimore chess champion Cahree Myrick visits, schools Orioles

The Orioles clubhouse at Camden Yards has its share of diversions – a regulation ping-pong table, a pool table and even a shuffleboard table. But the game of choice for many players and coaches over the past two seasons has become chess.

On most days, players can be seen before and after games crowded around a small table near the far side of the clubhouse, moving chess pieces along a board. They also often play on the road. The games can get animated, especially when first base coach Wayne Kirby, third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jonathan Schoop are involved.

They all think they're pretty good, but they were quickly quieted before Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, when a visit from 12-year-old youth national chess champion Cahree Myrick let them know they have plenty to learn when it comes to chess.

Before the team took batting practice Friday, Myrick won five games in about 45 minutes, beating Machado and Schoop twice each and Kirby once. After batting practice, he also beat right-hander Dylan Bundy.

Myrick, who went 7-0 to win his division at the United States Chess Federation SuperNationals last month in Nashville to become the first national youth chess champion from Baltimore, wasn’t overwhelmed by playing major league players.

“I was just looking at them as another person to play chess with,” Myrick said. “It was pretty fun. I was confident in what I did. I didn’t try to underestimate them. … They talk a lot and move a lot and show a lot of expression. They like to be active. … They’re not terrible, so I can tell they’ve been practicing a little bit with each other. It’s not like I just walked up and beat them in two moves. It was a good game.”

As a crowd gathered in the clubhouse dining room – manager Buck Showalter also watched -- Myrick maintained the cool demeanor that has helped him in chess and school. The seventh-grader has a straight-A average at Roland Park Elementary/Middle School. The mannerisms of Schoop and Machado made it evident who was in control of the game.

“He’s a poker-faced chess player, so I can’t read his face whether he’s doing good or bad,” his mother, Yuana Spears, said. “I’m not a chess player. So I definitely don’t know, so to watch their reactions, watching them sweating, their faces turning pink, it’s heartwarming for me. It was hilarious actually.”

“Chess helped me stay focused and confident and helped me problem solve in my head,” Myrick said. “Kind of like with math in school, stay focused and problem solve different situations.

Schoop said that the evolution of chess as the team’s game of choice is one that helps players carry strategy on the field.

“We play it more consistently and you think more,” Schoop said. “You think about what your opponent is trying to do. It’s the same in hitting. You have to think about what the pitcher is trying to do to you. I think it helps me out better, to think better, so I take it into the game, too. So thinking with them and what they want to do, what’s their game plan so I can adjust my game plan. If I have to change it during an at-bat, I do it. It’s the same with chess. Sometimes you have to change your game plans, too.”

Myrick made quick work of Kirby – Schoop said the 12-year-old beat Kirby in a minute – and the first base coach emerged from the clubhouse dining room after his game muttering to himself in frustration, intent on moving on from his defeat by racking up pool balls for a game of billiards.

"He works at a little different pace than the rest of us playing chess," Showalter said.

Schoop was intent on getting some tips from Myrick after his second loss.

“He’s pretty good. He’s five moves ahead of us, so when we think we’ve got him, he’s got like five different pieces right there. So he’s pretty good,” Schoop said. “That’s amazing. We play baseball for a job, and he plays for a hobby and he’s really good at it. Of course I’ll take advice from him so I can get better and beat Manny and Kirby better.”

Said Myrick: "He asked me how did I think he could get better. And I just said that a little more practice and tactics and stuff can help, because tactics were what really helped me get better. There are certain strategies and tricks you can learn to get better.”

For now, Schoop was satisfied with Myrick telling him he gave him a better game than Machado.

“I’m really happy with that so that everyone knows I’m the best one in the clubhouse,” Schoop said. “I didn’t say it; he said it, right?”

