At age 34, outfielder Chris Dickerson opening some eyes in Orioles camp

Orioles outfielder Chris Dickerson is fighting for one of the few available outfield spots on the team’s Opening Day roster this spring, hoping to extend his major league career at age 34.

He hasn’t played in a big league game since September 2014. And his recovery from left shoulder surgery in June 2015 left him without an organization through all of last season before the Orioles, in need of better outfield defense, signed him to a minor league deal in August.

Dickerson returned this season on a minor league deal and is one of 13 outfielders in camp. His play five games into the Grapefruit League scheduled has raised some eyebrows.

At this time last year, Dickerson realized he had to prepare for life after his playing career, which spanned seven different organizations, including a previous stint with the Orioles in 2013. That season, he played 56 games and hit .238/.266/.400 including his first career walk-off homer on May 31 against the Detroit Tigers at Camden Yards.

Dickerson, who has wanted to do TV work after his playing career ends, did some analyst work for MLB Network over the summer. But the experience of watching games reinforced to him that he could still play.

“I just remember when I sat down at MLB Network behind the desk for the first time, I’m watching these games and I’m thinking, ‘This isn’t me. Not yet. I’m 33, 34. This isn’t me. This is a dream of mine to broadcast and be behind the desk, but this isn’t me right now,’" Dickerson said. "And I’m just looking at all these games and I’m like, ‘I can still do this and I can do this well.’

“When you’re out of the game and you’re done, it’s like you have to have some [reality]. … There are some serious moments when you kind of look at yourself like, a.) How did I get here, and b.) What do I have to do to get back? But why did I last this long? So it’s about managing the positives with the negatives. But I think depending on how you look at it, I think there is some light in the darkness.”

Thinking back to why he remained unsigned for most of last season, Dickerson said that last offseason he realized he needed to show teams he was healthy, so he played winter ball in the Dominican Republic. But Dickerson said he probably came back too soon.

“I rushed it,” Dickerson said. “The first game, I made 12 throws from the outfield and that was it. I didn’t throw for the rest of the time I was there and I probably set myself back a couple months. That was my main focus, was to get healthy and get that bat going.”

After some initial conversations with the Orioles when the team was in Los Angeles last year, Dickerson signed a minor league deal in August and reported to Double-A Bowie. He then went to Sarasota to work out with a group of minor leaguers who could be potentially added in September.

“But getting back and just working my [butt] off to get my shoulder back and even that [is something],” he said. “When I got back to Baltimore, the doctor even said, he was looking at the X-rays like, ‘You shouldn’t be able to throw again.’ So it’s kind of motivation, not so much to come out here and prove naysayers wrong, but to prove myself right, that I can still come out and play at a high level and be an impact player.”

He returned to the organization this past offseason on a minor league deal and is having a strong spring. He already has a reputation as a quality defender – the club wants to get better defensively in the outfield, also signing veterans Craig Gentry and Michael Bourn to minor league deals with that focus -- and the Orioles know his capabilities from having him four years ago. But Dickerson said his focus has been on getting his bat going.

Dickerson hit his first spring training homer, off closer Jeanmar Gomez in the Orioles’ 7-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater on Tuesday. Dickerson is 1-for-5 with two walks this spring.

“[I] kind of come in here with a purpose. I’m just trying to play my game, and that’s play good defense and try to string together some good ABs, and I think I’ve done that,” Dickerson said. “I just notice I’m seeing the ball really well and getting in a nice rhythm, which is the most important [thing] the first couple of days. I have a good base, it’s early, so I’m just looking to build on this so far.”

