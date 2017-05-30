Asher to start Friday for Orioles against Red Sox; Jimenez will continue to work out of bullpen

Right-hander Alec Asher, who lasted just two innings Sunday in his first start since replacing Ubaldo Jiménez in the Orioles starting rotation, will receive another start Friday night against the Boston Red Sox, the team announced before Tuesday night’s game.

After receiving a starting assignment for Sunday’s series finale in Houston, Asher allowed six runs over two innings — all of those runs coming in a 42-pitch second inning — and was pulled in favor of Jiménez to open the bottom of the third inning.

Jiménez allowed two runs in the third — both after the inning was extended following an overturned third out call — but held the Astros scoreless over the next five innings.

Jiménez will continue to work as a long reliever.

One of Asher’s two spot starts earlier this season came against the Red Sox, a quality start May 2 at Fenway Park in which he allowed three runs over six innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Asher had quality starts in both of his starts before Sunday, posting a combined 2.92 ERA, but he also was valuable in the bullpen, recording a 1.62 ERA over 16 2/3 innings in various relief roles.