As Welington Castillo's return to Orioles looms, Caleb Joseph unlikely to see role increase

With everyday catcher Welington Castillo (right shoulder tendinitis) nearing a return from the disabled list, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Caleb Joseph’s performance in his absence has given him something to think about.

Joseph, who is starting for the 10th time in 11 games since Castillo’s shoulder required him to be shut down, is batting .270 with three RBIs in that span — a stretch that doesn’t count his home run on April 29 that ended his lengthy drought without an RBI.

Castillo will begin a rehabilitation assignment by serving as the designated hitter at Double-A Bowie on Friday and Saturday. He’ll continue his plan of throwing to bases Saturday, too, and if that goes well, he'll catch the Baysox’s matinee Sunday before becoming a candidate for activation Tuesday in Detroit.

Joseph will get days off Friday and Sunday, Showalter said, allowing backup Francisco Peña to get some playing time and Joseph to rest a wrist problem that has developed.

Once Castillo returns, Showalter anticipates him sliding back into his everyday role, but that will be with the knowledge that Joseph is still a capable fill-in if need be.

“It’s just good to know that he’s capable of doing that,” Showalter said. “He’s in a good place now, and you want to keep him there. We’re looking forward to getting Welington back, because he’s going to help us. I’ll continue to try and keep them both in the mix, with Welington getting the majority of the playing time.”

Before Castillo went down, Joseph had started just six of the team's first 23 games, mostly catching left-hander Wade Miley.

Regular playing time has always been key to Joseph’s performance at the plate. When he first came up in 2014 as a replacement for an injured Matt Wieters, then spelled Wieters as he recovered in 2015, Joseph hit a combined .223/.284/.376 with 25 doubles and 20 home runs in 630 plate appearances.

When his regular playing time waned last year, so did his performance, though injuries also contributed. He hit .174 and didn’t drive in a run in 141 plate appearances.

Castillo, however, was the Orioles’ most consistent hitter before he went on the DL. He’s batting .314 with seven extra-base hits in 17 games.

Around the horn: Showalter said that both from a plate-discipline and defensive standpoint, center fielder Adam Jones is playing some of his best baseball. … Showalter does not anticipate making a pitching move ahead of Thursday’s game, with Vidal Nuño in reserve as a long reliever behind Dylan Bundy. ... Several Orioles players visited the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall USO Honor Guard Lounge to meet with troops there, and saw the 3rd Infantry Regiment Caisson Platoon stables. Caisson Platoon's primary mission as the last full-time equestrian unit in our military is to serve as mounted escort to Arlington National Cemetery.

