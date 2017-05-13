As quality starts -- and innings -- mount, Orioles' Dylan Bundy continues growth

Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy had to grind to get through six innings Friday night against an aggressive Kansas City Royals lineup. But reaching a triple-digit pitch count isn’t something he’s automatically noticing these days.

Bundy held the Royals to two runs on four hits over six innings for his eighth straight quality start to open the season. But he did so mainly using just two pitches: his fastball and changeup, which accounted for 86 of his career-high 112 pitches in the game.

“We didn’t have the curveball,” catcher Caleb Joseph said. “The slider was kind of sporadic, but the changeup really kept him in it. A lot of real nice changeups. Real nice to get six out of him, a quality start, only two runs. They’re an aggressive team, but we had to make some adjustments on the fly. Even when he doesn’t have his best stuff, he can compete and keep us in a game and that’s all you can ask out of your pitchers.”

The performance was another example of Bundy’s growth.

“Ten starts out of the year you’re going to have your best, 10 you’re going to be terrible and it’s those 10 in between that you really have to grind out and try to give your team a chance to win,” Joseph said. “You see a pitcher that has to kind of throw the game plan out in the trash and kind of grind your way through it and figure out what’s working and just kind of locate it and that’s what he did. Really nice job, can’t say enough about that.”

If there’s any question whether the Orioles have officially let the talented 24-year-old right-hander loose, it has been answered. After throwing a career-high 112 pitches, Bundy is averaging 106 pitches in his eight starts.

Bundy said he didn’t even realize he was on such a pace Friday night.

“Yeah, tonight, especially I looked up and saw like 108 pitches and it didn’t feel like 108,” Bundy said. “That’s a good thing. That means I’m getting stronger, deeper in the games and hopefully I can go more innings next time.”

The Orioles have kept Bundy on regular rest through the season – he received an extra day before Friday’s start because of Thursday’s rainout in Washington. But the club will continue to monitor his innings, especially as he continued to make longer starts. Friday’s outing gave Bundy 51 2/3 innings on the season, so he’s on pace to surpass the 200-inning mark in his first season as a full-time starter. By comparison, he threw just 109 2/3 innings last season.

