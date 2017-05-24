Amid struggles, Orioles' Chris Davis homers in loss to Twins

The Orioles continued to struggle at the plate Wednesday as they were held to three runs on six hits in being swept by the Minnesota Twins.

The Orioles were outscored 20-10 and were outhit 37-19 during the three-game series. Orioles first baseman Chris Davis said he thinks the team has shown some signs of tiring.

“It’s just a combination of some guys with a little bit of fatigue,” Davis said. “We had a few series where we were really swinging the bats well. I felt like we were doing some things really positive. Obviously, the last couple of series we really haven’t had much to show for it. It’s just kind of the way it goes sometimes.”

The Orioles' batters have struggled to get going, including Davis, who was 2-for-24 with 12 strikeouts during the just-completed six-game homestand. However, in the seventh inning Wednesday, Davis hit a leadoff home run to right field for his 10th long ball of the season.

“I feel like I was aggressive all day and had some good pitches to hit, and like I said, just popping them up or hitting them off the end of the bat,” Davis said. “Finally I was able to get one up over the outfielders’ heads and thankfully, it went out of the park, but that’s the way it’s kind of going right now.”

Davis went hitless in his other three at-bats, leaving four runners on base, including a missed opportunity in the eighth. He came up with two on and two outs in the inning, but struck out.

“If I could have gone back and done it all over, if I would have taken a hack at the 3-1 pitch. [The] 3-2 pitch was the best pitch he threw me,” Davis said about his eighth-inning at-bat. “You go after it or you don’t. It kind of just locked me up. Obviously, I haven’t been feeling great at the plate lately. ... It’s frustrating on a number of different levels, but you can’t hang your heads about it; you’ve got to keep going and keep after it.”

Davis is hopeful that he and the rest of the Orioles offense can bounce back for their next series against the Houston Astros.

“It’s tough to win games when you don’t swing the bats well, but we’ll put it behind us, take this off-day, get a little bit of rest, and get after them in Houston,” he said.