Alec Asher, not Ubaldo Jimenez, listed as Orioles' starter Sunday against Astros

The Orioles have listed right-hander Alec Asher as the starter of Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, skipping struggling starter Ubaldo Jimenez’s turn in the rotation.

Asher last pitched Wednesday, but needed just 24 pitches to throw two scoreless innings. He has been working entirely in relief since a spot start on May 2 in Boston, posting a 1.23 ERA in 14 2/3 innings over seven appearances during that span.

Asher has made two spots starts, both of them quality starts. He held the Toronto Blue Jays to one run on three hits over 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and one walk on April 15. In the May 2 start at Fenway Park, Asher went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Jimenez’s spot in the rotation came under its greatest scrutiny when he blew a five-run lead Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the sixth time in his eight starts that he failed to get beyond the fifth inning. Since throwing 7 2/3 scoreless innings on April 19 in Cincinnati, Jimenez posted an 8.20 ERA in six appearances (five starts).

Jimenez’s 7.17 ERA this season is the second highest among all major league pitchers with at least 40 innings this season.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter lauded Asher's ability to rebound quickly, which makes him an asset in the bullpen as a multi-inning or one-inning reliever. But it also allows Asher to start Sunday after pitching Wednesday.

"I think a lot has to do with mechanics and having a clean arm action," Asher said. "It allows me, I think, to bounce back a little better. It's not so much max effort. I really don't try to throw as hard as I can. So there could be many factors into that. Luckily, I don't get all that sore, so I'm able to bounce back and throw pretty much every day."

Sardinas outrighted to Triple-A

Infielder Luis Sardinas, who the Orioles claimed off waivers from the San Diega Padres on Wednesday, was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk after the team passed him through outright waivers and he cleared.

It is clear that the Orioles’ plan in claiming Sardinas was to run him through waivers, hope he went unclaimed and then assign him to Norfolk, where he can provide another infielder that can play second, third and shortstop now that infielder Paul Janish is with the big league club.

Sardinas hit just .163/.226/.163 in 29 games with the Padres before he was designated for assignment earlier this week. Primarily a shortstop over his major league career, he has also played extensively at second and third base.

Once among baseball’s top 100 prospects, Sardinas entered the 2014 season ranked the game’s 72nd-best prospect by Baseball Prospectus and No. 76 by MLB.com, but the Orioles are his fifth organization since 2014.

Around the horn

The Orioles released Cuban outfielder Henry Urrutia from the Triple-A Norfolk roster Thursday, the Tides announced. Urrutia received a $778,000 signing bonus in 2012, but the 30-year-old played just 34 games with the Orioles. … Former Orioles catcher Rick Dempsey will be signing his book “If These Walls Could Talk: Baltimore Orioles” on June 3 at Greetings and Readings of Hunt Valley at noon and at Barnes and Noble in Pikesville on June 10 at noon.

