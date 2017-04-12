After offseason talk of a bigger role, Orioles' Kim finding opportunities limited

An offseason full of conjecture about an everyday role for left fielder Hyun Soo Kim -- by everyone from manager Buck Showalter down to the fans who grew to love him -- has ended up with him playing the same platoon role he did in 2016.

Kim didn't start for the third straight game Wednesday against knuckleballer Steven Wright, with the previous two games coming against left-handed starters. He has started just three of the team’s first seven games — an improvement over the days at a time he sat early last year — but isn’t letting it publicly get him down.

“I have no complaints right now,” Kim said through interpreter Derrick Chang. “I’ve been though this last year and our team had success last year, doing the same thing. Whatever I can do to help the team win, I’m OK with it.”

As early as the winter meetings in December, Showalter said Kim could expect a bigger role. He said not only was he capable of hitting left-handers — despite finishing hitless in 22 plate appearances against them last year — but he could even have the defensive capacity to play right field.

Of course, myriad changes to the roster since then have made Kim just an option against right-handers, and not even all of them. Seth Smith came over in a trade in January, not too long before Mark Trumbo re-signed. Trey Mancini became an outfield option, and Joey Rickard and Craig Gentry are around to get at-bats against lefties, too.

Showalter said it was just as much an effort to keep him away from Wright as it was anything else, though he interestingly pointed to a desire to get Mancini several days in the lineup in a row. And a date with left-hander J.A. Happ in Toronto on Thursday means Kim will likely sit again.

“It’s circumstantial things early in the season,” Showalter said of Kim’s still-limited role. “That opportunity will, I think, at some point have a chance to present itself. I wouldn’t weigh too much on one day six or seven games into the season.”

There are only so many spots, and those available would be drastically less if Kim were an everyday player. That doesn’t stop the free-agent-to-be from considering having such a role.

“I always think about it, but there’s a reason for everything and I’m just trying to get myself better every single day,” Kim said. “Just work on things that I need to, and kind of play hard every single day, take nothing for granted and play hard every single day.”

Kim collected all three of his hits this season Saturday against the New York Yankees, and is batting .333 in nine at-bats this year.

