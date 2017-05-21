Orioles' Adam Jones hits his 124th Camden Yards home run, tying him for most in ballpark history

Orioles center fielder Adam Jones’ solo home run in the fourth inning of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays was his 124th career homer at Camden Yards, which tied him with Rafael Palmeiro atop the 26-year ballpark’s all-time home run list.

Jones took a 3-2 pitch from Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada into the left-field stands an estimated 389 feet for his seventh homer of the season.

He is one of three current Orioles on the Camden Yards top 10 list. Chris Davis ranks third with 114 homers, and Manny Machado is tied for 10th with 64 homers at Oriole Park

Here are the top 10 home run hitters in Camden Yards history:

1. Adam Jones: 124

1. Rafael Palmeiro: 124

3. Chris Davis: 114

4. Brady Anderson: 96

5. Melvin Mora: 89

6. Cal Ripken Jr.: 85

7. Nick Markakis: 82

8. Miguel Tejada: 73

9. Chris Hoiles: 71

10. Jay Gibbons: 64

10. Manny Machado: 64

