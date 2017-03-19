Adam Jones' game-saving catch robs teammate Manny Machado in WBC

Adam Jones’ game-saving catch in Team USA’s 6-3 win over the Dominican Republic at PETCO Park in San Diego occurred well after midnight Sunday morning, so few on the east coast saw it live.

But the buzz around the grab – in which Jones makes a leaping catch over the centerfield fence to take away a home run from Orioles teammate Manny Machado – lingered well into morning.

With the USA leading 4-2 in the seventh inning, Machado hit a blast to center. Jones sped to his left and just in front of the 396 foot marker, he jumped against the wall fully extending his arm over the wall as he hit the wall to bring Machado’s ball into the ballpark.

Machado, who clearly thought his blast was a home run, took his helmet off and tipped it in Jones’ direction as he rounded first base.

“I'm still in kind of shock that I even got to that ball,” said Jones, who is a San Diego native. “I mean, off the bat I'm just like this ball's hit really far, so just keep going, keep going. You know this California air's going to slow it down, and just never quit. That's just the style I play with. I don't mind running into a wall or two. I just kept going after the ball, and I've seen the replay after the game, and I went for the catch.”

The catch was pivotal in Team USA’s do-or-die win against the Dominican, as they advanced to the WBC semifinals for the first time in the tournament’s history. Robinson Cano followed Machado with a solo homer, so the game could have been tied had Machado’s ball come out of the yard.

It was the latest accomplishment by Jones on the WBC stage. Jones had a game-winning walk-off hit to beat Colombia in pool play. He hit a game-tying home run against Venezuela on Wednesday and added another homer in the second round against Puerto Rico.

“I think I've gotten older,” Jones said. “I've been able to stay in Major League Baseball entering my tenth year. I've been to this park in 2010, 2013, and 2016 with the Orioles. Coming back here I've had tremendous support from family and friends, so it's great to come here and play in front of the people I love and that love me back in terms of family and friends.

“Like I said, this having the United States across my chest in a military city, and I have military families and I'm sure most of our team does also, it's a tremendous tribute not just to friends and family, but to the military and people out there fighting for us, because at the end of the day I'm not representing the Orioles, Cutch aint representing the Pirates, not representing the Pirates, we're not representing the Marlins, we're representing the entire United States, and that right there is pretty special.”

