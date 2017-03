Infielder Chris Johnson

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Johnson is three years removed from a season that saw him post a 2.1 wins above replacement (WAR), according to Baseball Reference, with a .321 batting average and .816 OPS. If he can come anything close to that, he’ll be an asset for the Orioles as a backup corner infielder.

However, it’s been a while, and he posted just a .611 OPS last season with the Miami Marlins, and was available to sign at the start of camp. He’ll get plenty of chances to show if his old form is back, and is doing it so far. He has seven hits in 20 at-bats, including four doubles so far.