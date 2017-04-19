In pitcher's duel, Ubaldo Jimenez leads Orioles to 2-0 win over Reds

Ubaldo Jimenez’s most effective start of the season on Wednesday night wasn’t overly dazzling, but the Orioles right-hander’s ability to keep the ball in play allowed him to find a way to win a pitcher’s duel against the Cincinnati Reds.

Jimenez pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings – allowing just two hits – in the Orioles’ 2-0 win over the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

He retired 18 of the final 21 hitters he faced and didn’t allow a hit after catcher Tucker Barnhart’s two-out single in the second inning.

Jimenez lasted just 4 1/3 innings in both of his first two starts of the season, allowing five runs both times, including a game in which he was staked to an early 9-0 lead in his last start last Wednesday in Boston. He entered the night with a 10.38 ERA.

But on Wednesday, Jimenez recorded 12 ground ball outs, keeping the ball on the ground by keeping his sinker and slider down in the strike zone.

Jimenez (1-0) didn’t necessarily throw more strikes, especially early. He threw just six of 17 first-pitch strikes during his first four innings and even though 57.7 percent of his total pitches were strikes, that rate spiked in the later innings when the Reds became more aggressive. But Jimenez’s ability to draw contact early helped him make up for some deep counts.

He has had success against the Reds, a team he faced regularly during his first six seasons in the National League with the Colorado Rockies, but going into Wednesday’s game, he had faced the Reds just once since 2010.

He was a much different pitcher then, showcasing a high-90s fastball, compared with now, when he relies on keeping opposing hitters off balance to get outs.

Still, Jimenez improved his career record in seven starts against the Reds to 4-0 with a 2.51 ERA. His is also 3-0 with a 0.81 ERA in four starts at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park.

The ground ball was Jimenez’s best friend. It allowed him to get out of a bases-loaded jam in a 17-pitch second inning, when he induced a ground-ball out from pitcher Amir Garrett. He also stranded a runner on second in the fourth – Scott Schebler drew a two-out walk and stole second base – when he got a ground ball to shortstop off the bat of Zack Cozart.

Jimenez exited the game with two outs in the eighth to cheers from Orioles fans who traveled to Cincinnati. He left a runner on third, but left-hander Donnie Hart stranded that runner by getting Joey Votto to fly out in foul ground.

With Zach Britton on the 10-day disabled list, Brad Brach pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his first save of the season.

