Orioles' Kim pleased by quick resolution in case of Blue Jays fan who threw beer can at him

Hyun Soo Kim hadn’t heard the news about the fan charged with throwing a beer can at him during the American League wild-card game Oct. 4 in Toronto entering a guilty plea Tuesday, but the Orioles outfielder was pleased with the way the Blue Jays and the Toronto government acted quickly handling the incident.

Ken Pagan pleaded guilty to a charge of mischief of less than $5,000 in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday, according to a report in the Toronto Star.

“I feel very appreciative about how everybody has been treating this,” Kim said through interpreter Derrick Chung. “There was very quick response by the Blue Jays and the government, but I’m very surprised to hear about this. I didn’t know until you just told me. More than anything, I feel very appreciative. Since I am from a different country, but regardless of that, them showing a very quick response and responsibility, I appreciate it.”

Pagan will be sentenced June 28. The charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in jail, but The Star cited a defense lawyer who said punishment is usually no more than a donation to a charity, community service, letters of apology or restitution for any property damaged.

The Blue Jays resumed selling beer in cans at games this season without incident, and Kim said he feels confident an incident like that will not happen again in Toronto.

“I’m sure they’ll do a better job of not letting that happen again,” he said. “I’m sure it won’t be a problem.”

Kim was moving to catch a fly ball in the bottom of the seventh inning when the can came out of the left-field stands and nearly struck him. Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said he and Kim were also taunted with racial slurs after the can was thrown.

The Blue Jays won the game 5-2 on a walk-off home run in the 11th inning.

Police released a photo of the suspect after the game, and the Blue Jays apologized for the incident.

Pagan surrendered to police two days after the Oct. 4 incident, which marred the tense playoff game between American League East rivals at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

Baltimore Sun reporter Childs Walker contributed to this article.