Report: Toronto fan who threw beer can at Orioles' Kim pleads guilty

The man accused of throwing a beer can at Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim during last year’s wild-card playoff game in Toronto has pleaded guilty to “mischief under $5,000,” CBC News reported.

Kenneth Pagan entered his plea at a Toronto court Tuesday morning and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on June 28, CBC reported.

Pagan surrendered to police two days after the Oct. 4 incident, which marred the tense playoff game between American League East rivals at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

Kim was moving to catch a fly ball in the bottom of the seventh inning when the can came out of the left-field stands and nearly struck him. Orioles centerfielder Adam Jones said he and Kim were also taunted with racial slurs after the can was thrown.

The Blue Jays ultimately won the game 5-2 on a walkoff home run in the 11th inning.

Police released a photo of the suspect after the game, and the Blue Jays apologized for the incident.