Orioles unravel after getting lead against the Yankees and suffer their first loss, 7-3

The Orioles flipped the script on the Yankees on Sunday afternoon, but not in a good way.

In the first two games of the three-game series at Oriole Park, the Yankees took significant leads in the early innings, only to have the O’s battle back to take the lead and watch their air-tight bullpen make it stand.

This time, it was the Orioles who jumped out to a three-run lead behind left-hander Wade Miley, and it was the bullpen that finally took its first lumps of the young season in a 7-3 Yankees victory before 42,487 that ended the Orioles’ four-game, season-opening winning streak.

Right-hander Tyler Wilson gave up a two-run triple in the seventh inning and Mychal Givens allowed a game-tying solo home run to Aaron Judge in the eighth before Darren O’Day spun out of control in the top of the ninth.

O’Day walked the first two batters of the inning and allowed an RBI single to Starling Castro, then walked Chase Utley to load the bases. The Yankees went on to score four runs to secure only their second victory in six games.

Miley looked like he was trying to pitch around the entire New York Yankees lineup, but who could argue with the results.

He walked seven batters and needed 100 pitches to complete five innings, but carried a no-hitter into the fifth and did not allow a run.

It certainly wasn’t a textbook performance, but Miley had just come off the disabled list and had pitched only a simulated game over the previous 12 days. He got two quick outs in the first inning and then walked four of the next six batters he faced, but picked Yankees DH Matt Holliday off first base to get out of the first inning, then struck out No. 9 hitter Ronald Torreyes to get out of the bases loaded jam in the second.

Trumbo’s timely swings: Trumbo did not come into the game with impressive head-to-head numbers against Sabathia. He had a career .226 batting average and just one home run in 31 at-bats against the Yankees left-hander, but he reached base in each of his first three trips and had two hits, including the RBI single in the fifth inning. Trumbo has been the Orioles’ top clutch hitter through the first week of the season, driving in important runs in three of the first five games.

First dent in the bullpen: The Orioles bullpen did not give up a run in the first four games of the new season, but you knew that couldn’t last forever. O’s relievers had pitched 16 2/3 scoreless innings before Wilson allowed the two-out, two-run triple to Torreyes in the sixth inning. Then the dam broke and the Yankees went on to score seven times over the final four innings.

Holliday strolls: Obviously, the Orioles wanted nothing to do with Matt Holliday, who was the productive hitter at the heart of the Yankees lineup in the first two games. He was 4-for-7 with two walks and three RBIs on Friday and Saturday, so the Orioles treated him to a career-high five walks on Sunday. Don’t know if that was actually the intent, but it worked.