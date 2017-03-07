Orioles score walk-off win against Dominican Republic in unusual game that includes them lending a pitcher

A back-and-forth final few innings of what had initially been a sleepy exhibition game against the Dominican Republic ended with the Orioles spoiling the first part of the visitors' preparation for the World Baseball Classic with a 5-4, walk-off win Tuesday at Ed Smith Stadium.

The Orioles' tying and winning runs in the ninth scored courtesy of the Dominican Republic's pitcher, Jefri Hernandez, who was charged with a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt to allow the tying run in and had the deciding run score on a wild pitch.

The Orioles came back from a deficit that only briefly stood.

Entering their final at-bats, the WBC-bound squad of major league stars had managed just one hit off the Orioles’ pitching staff, but right-hander Joe Gunkel allowed a pair of runs on a walk, two hits and an error.

A half-inning earlier, the oddities of this exhibition game meant the Orioles scored the would-be go-ahead run off one of their own pitchers.

Because the Dominican pitchers were on strict pitch limits ahead of the WBC, the Orioles had to provide pitching for the end of the game to their opponents, and it was reliever Richard Rodriguez on the hill when the Orioles went ahead for good.

Second baseman Sean Coyle singled with one out in the eighth inning, went to second base on a walk by outfielder Aneury Tavarez and scored on a two-out single by catcher Audry Perez.

The Orioles took an early lead when Yankees reliever Dellin Betances loaded the bases in the third inning before left fielder Hyun Soo Kim singled to plate a pair of runs. The Dominican team got both of its run in the sixth inning without managing a hit, thanks to four walks and a wild pitch.

Pitchers and catchers reported for duty on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The Orioles begin the 2017 season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 3.

Gausman, who pitched three shutout innings, was backed up by two scoreless innings from Logan Verrett. Zach Stewart didn’t allow an earned run in 1 1/3 innings, and Jed Bradley pitched a scoreless eighth before the Dominican team rallied against Gunkel in the ninth.

Kim finds elusive hit off lefty: Kim didn’t have a hit off a left-handed pitcher in 2016, and seldom faced one in spring training before breaking that trend in the third inning. Facing Washington Nationals left-hander Enny Romero, whose fastball can reach 98 mph, Kim worked the count full before a bases-loaded single scored two.

Unfortunately for Kim, it comes in an exhibition game and thus won’t be credited in his official Grapefruit League statistics.

Brach blows up: Orioles reliever Brad Brach looked like he was ready to pitch in real games Saturday in Port Charlotte against the Tampa Bay Rays, but couldn’t find the strike zone Tuesday when his name was called for the sixth inning.

The first batter he faced, Welington Castillo, popped out to center field to begin the game, but four of the next five batters Brach faced walked before he was lifted by manager Buck Showalter.

Brach was ultimately charged with one run, with the second scoring on a wild pitch by Zach Stewart, who relieved him.

Castillo came, too: Third baseman Manny Machado got all the attention, but Castillo returned to Sarasota after a brief absence to face his teammates, too. Castillo made an impact defensively, throwing out Tavarez on a steal attempt with two outs in the sixth inning, but went 0-for-3 at the plate.

Fun in the sun: It didn’t carry over into the game, but batting practice around the Dominican Republic squad carried quite a buzz, with a constant chatter during their team stretch and throughout the hitting sessions.

The players seemed to relish the opportunity to play with one another, with the likes of Machado, Robinson Cano, and Jose Reyes gravitating to each other all morning.

Showalter also provided a nice moment for four of his Dominican-born pitchers, with Rodriguez, Hernandez, Gabriel Ynoa, and Luis Gonzalez donning the visitor’s jerseys and sitting in their bullpen as cover for the short pitching staff. Hernandez also entered the game.

