Orioles rewind: Looking back at Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays
Stories, video and pictures from a series-finale victory over Toronto.
-
Kevin Gausman caps strong series of starting pitching for Orioles in 5-3 win over Blue Jays
Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman gave the Orioles their third straight quality start as they salvaged the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.
-
Amidst the boos, Orioles' Chris Davis tries to 'trust the process' with first multihit game of season
Orioles first baseman Chris Davis recorded his first multihit game of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Toronto.
-
Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini hit by 95-mph fastball in hand, remains in game; X-rays negative
The Orioles received a scare Wednesday night when left fielder Trey Mancini was hit in the right hand while fouling off a pitch in the sixth inning of a 5-3 win over the Blue Jays. Mancini remained in the game, finished that at-bat with an opposite-field single and completed his next at-bat in...
-
No excuses from Orioles' Jonathan Schoop as he grinds through early-season slump
Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop was one of the Orioles’ top clutch hitters last year, but in the first two weeks of this season, his struggles at the plate have been compounded by some hapless at-bats with runners in scoring position.
-
Orioles notes: Trumbo's rehab assignment halted; Harvey optioned to minors and more roster matters
The Orioles are halting Mark Trumbo's rehab assignment after just one game.
-
O's recap: Orioles beat Blue Jays, 5-3
The Orioles avoid the sweep by beating the Blue Jays, 5-3. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video)
-
