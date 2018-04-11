Orioles rewind: Looking back at Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays
Stories, video and pictures from a second straight loss to Toronto at Camden Yards.
Orioles break up no-hit bid with late rally but fall to Blue Jays, 2-1
After breaking up Aaron Sanchez's no-hit bid in the eighth, the Orioles rallied to tie the game at 1 before Curtis Granderson's home run in the ninth gave Toronto the victory.
Orioles' Andrew Cashner backs up bravado with seven shutout innings against Blue Jays
Orioles right-hander Andrew Cashner quickly developed the reputation with the Orioles of someone who will do anything to win. He stuck his foot in front of a 93-mph ground ball to show that Tuesday en route to seven shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
'We’re better than that:' Orioles get second no-hit scare in season's first 12 games
Pitching a no-hitter takes a combination of different factors all coming together, which is why the feat is so rare. But for the Orioles offense — which has sputtered at Camden Yards this season — to be grinding for their first hit of the game in the eighth inning for the second time in 12 games...
For Orioles, Trey Mancini at leadoff spot 'a good fit so far in a time of need'
Second-year outfielder Trey Mancini is providing everything the Orioles need out of a leadoff spot that was a big question after the Chris Davis experiment to start the season went sour.
Orioles notes: Rule 5 pick Cortes designated, Ramírez recalled; MRI for Rasmus; Harvey stays in 'pen
The Orioles ended their Rule 5 experiment with left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr., who was designated for assignment one day after he yielded a second grand slam within a week. Carrying two Rule 5 draft picks in the bullpen – both Cortes and right-hander Pedro Araujo needed to log at least 90 days on...
Schmuck: Orioles' record low in attendance Monday the result of a perfect storm
The bone-chilling cold predicted for Monday night’s series opener between the Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays was probably the chief culprit. It didn’t help that it was a school night either. The crowd at Camden Yards — a meager 7,915 — was the smallest in the history of the ballpark, if you don’t...
Orioles' Showalter after loss to Blue Jays
Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks about the pitching after the Orioles lose to the Blue Jays, 2-1. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)
O's recap: Orioles lose to Blue Jays, 2-1
April 10, 2018 -- The Orioles lose to the Blue Jays, 2-1. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video)
