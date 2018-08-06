Orioles rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 9-6 win over the Rangers
Stories, photos from the Orioles' game Sunday.
New infielders Jonathan Villar and Renato Núñez add continuity to Orioles lineup
Most Baltimore sports fans probably had never heard of Renato Núñez and Jonathan Villar before they joined the Orioles in late July, but they are making quite an impression as the team seeks to build a new offensive chemistry. Villar just joined the team in Texas after coming over in the deal that...
Trumbo's two homers help Orioles beat Rangers, 9-6, avoid sweep in Texas
Mark Trumbo hit two home runs and tied his Orioles single-game high with five RBIs in the Orioles' 9-6 victory over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park.
Orioles' Adam Jones doesn't like to talk much about his community work, but he just made an exception
Orioles center fielder Adam Jones prefers to go about his work in the community without a lot of fanfare, but he didn’t really have a choice after his big contribution to the Mamie Johnson Little League program went viral. The Mamie Johnson All-Star team is the first predominantly black team to...
Orioles notes: Chris Davis is 'banged up' and gets another day off; Jones rests, too
First baseman Chris Davis was not in the Orioles’ starting lineup for the finale of the four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday after also sitting out Saturday night’s game. Manager Buck Showalter said that Davis is “banged up a little bit,” but indicated that he would likely be back...
Schmuck: Ex-Orioles are still trying to get up to speed on their new teams
It isn’t easy going to a new team or a new league in the middle of the season, so it’s not particularly surprising that the Orioles who were dealt at or before the nonwaiver trade deadline are — for the most part — still feeling their way around. Manny Machado was the first to go, so he has the...
Orioles photos in August 2018
Browse photos of the Orioles in August 2018.
