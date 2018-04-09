Orioles rewind: Looking back at Sunday's 8-7 win over the Yankees in 12 innings
Stories, video and pictures from a series-clinching win at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Orioles climb out of early five-run hole to beat Yankees, 8-7, in 12 innings
Craig Gentry won an 11-pitch at-bat to drive in the go-ahead run in the 12th inning, and Brad Brach escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the bottom half for his second save of the season.
Richard Bleier, Orioles bullpen handle big burden in series win over Yankees
Orioles left-hander Richard Bleier was a major part of a bullpen effort that covered 26 innings and helped the Orioles take three of four games from the New York Yankees this weekend.
Orioles' Mike Wright Jr. chased by Yankees in five-run first inning
Mike Wright Jr. has done plenty of surviving over his four seasons trying to solidify himself as a major leaguer. Sunday's disaster against the New York Yankees might have been enough to finish him off. Wright retired just two batters as the Yankees batted around in a marathon first inning, forcing...
Orioles notes: Chris Davis sits Sunday with illness; Tanner Scott added to bullpen
Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was left out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the New York Yankees with an illness, manager Buck Showalter said. "Chris is sick," Showalter said. "Hasn't been asleep since yesterday. I was talking to him. He had a tough night. I could play him,...
On anniversary of trade to Orioles, Miguel Castro reflects on year that made him bullpen fixture
A year ago Saturday, amid a flurry of early-season pitching moves where the Orioles lost Parker Bridwell and shuffled the back end of their roster, executive vice president Dan Duquette acquired right-hander Miguel Castro from the Colorado Rockies. It was a move that provided one of the few pitching...
O's recap: Orioles beat Yankees, 8-7 in twelve innings
The Orioles beat the Yankees, 8-7, in 12 innings despite a 5-0 deficit in the first inning. (Denise Sanders, Baltimore Sun video)
