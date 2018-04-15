Orioles rewind: Looking back at Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Red Sox
Alex Cobb says he didn't feel ready for Red Sox lineup, has ugly Orioles debut in 10-3 loss
Alex Cobb knew the Boston Red Sox would present a difficult challenge in his season debut Saturday, but the Orioles right-hander was confident he had done everything he could over the season’s first few weeks to be ready for the American League’s most dangerous lineup. Cobb had history on his side...
Orioles' Pedro Álvarez making impact with more patient approach at plate
With Jonathan Schoop on the disabled list because of an oblique strain, Orioles manager Buck Showalter tweaked his lineup for Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, and among the adjustments he made was placing designated hitter Pedro Álvarez in the No. 2 spot in the batting order. Álvarez...
Orioles notes: Second baseman Jonathan Schoop lands on DL with right oblique strain
The Orioles placed second baseman Jonathan Schoop — one of the team’s most durable players and top offensive contributors — on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain before Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Before the game, Orioles manager Buck Showalter said...
Orioles on deck: What to watch Saturday afternoon at Red Sox, plus lineups, TV and more
Orioles (5-9) vs. Red Sox (11-2) Where: Fenway Park, Boston First pitch: 1:05 p.m. TV/Radio: MASN/105.7 The Fan Starting pitchers: Orioles RHP Alex Cobb (12-10, 3.66 ERA in 2017) vs. Red Sox RHP Hector Velázquez (1-0, 3.12 ERA) What to watch 1. Big debut. Alex Cobb makes his Orioles debut 24 days...
