Orioles' Mike Wright builds a case for a role with strong outing in 3-2 win over Phillies

Right-hander Mike Wright delivered a solid three-inning performance in his second start of the spring, allowing just a run on two hits in the Orioles 3-2 exhibition victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday before 7,026 at Ed Smith Stadium.

Wright, who again is competing for a spot starter/swingman role on the major league staff, got six ground balls in his first two innings as he works to make his two-seam fastball a more effective pitch in his repertoire.

“Yeah, it’s been a good pitch for me so far,’’ he said, “and I might try to start implementing that a little more and trying to get a few more ground balls.”

Wright did not allow a hit the first time through the Phillies' order, but he hit a batter and allowed a pair of singles in the third inning – the second hit an RBI single by designated hitter Chris Coghlan. He has allowed two earned runs over five innings in his first two exhibition starts.

“I felt pretty good,’’ he said. “I really missed bad on one pitch and that was the pitch when I gave up the run, but other than that I felt I executed pretty well and really let my defense work today.”

The Orioles tied the game on an RBI double by Welington Castillo, and the Phillies regained the lead on a sixth-inning home run by catcher Cameron Rupp before the O’s rallied for two runs in the seventh.

Paul Janish drove in the first run of the inning with a sacrifice fly after doubling in the second for his first hit of the spring. Outfield candidate Logan Schafer hit into a force-out at second to put the Orioles ahead.

Aquino stretches out: Left-hander Jayson Aquino pitched three innings Sunday in his third appearance of the Grapefruit League season. He allowed his only run of the spring on a long, wind-blown homer by Rupp. He has allowed three hits over seven innings in his three outings. Aquino pitched three times for the Orioles last season and allowed just one hit over 2 1/3 innings of relief while strikeout out three. He is averaging a strikeout per inning this spring.

Welington’s sendoff: Castillo made his last appearance before heading off to join the Dominican Republic team for the World Baseball Classic, and delivered his game-tying RBI double in the fourth inning. He has appeared in six exhibition games and has five hits (three doubles) in 15 at-bats (.333).

Smith’s OBP day: New right fielder Seth Smith hasn’t gotten his first hit of the Grapefruit League season yet, but he was all over the bases Sunday. He reached on an error in the third inning and walked in his next two plate appearances. The Orioles are hoping he can provide some connectivity – as well has some extra-base potential – to their power-driven offense.