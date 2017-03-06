Orioles get a big inning and a good outing from Bundy in 7-2 win

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy was forced to wait 40 minutes between his second and third innings of work in Monday’s 7-2 Grapefruit League win over the Detroit Tigers, but he didn’t much mind.

In the interim, the Orioles were sending a dozen men to the plate, scoring six times, and forcing the host Tigers to use three pitchers to get through the frame.

On either side of it, Bundy was his efficient self, sprinkling in his new slider but working with good fastball location and a swing-and-miss curveball to go three spotless innings, allowing a pair of hits and striking out three.

The 24-year-old right-hander allowed only a second-inning double to right fielder J.D. Martinez and a third-inning single to center fielder JaCoby Jones, but is otherwise pleased with how his spring is going so far.

“I’m happy with the outing,” Bundy said. “The slider was a little bit tighter today and was out over the plate more, not so sweepy, and fastball command was decent. I tried to throw a changeup on the outer half to J.D., and that didn’t work out too well. Maybe just wrong location. I don’t know about that.”

Bundy combined with Jason Garcia (two innings), Mychal Givens, Oliver Drake and Jesus Liranzo to shut out the Tigers until the ninth inning, when first baseman Dominic Ficociello hit a two-run home run off Logan Ondrusek.

Scoring in bunches: The Orioles only had one extra-base hits in their interminable third inning, but the way they went about plating six runs worked quite well. Catcher Caleb Joseph, designated hitter Anthony Santander, second baseman Johnny Giavotella, and center fielder Joey Rickard all singled before an out was recorded, and by the time left fielder Hyun Soo Kim beat out a double-play attempt for an RBI fielder’s choice, it was 2-0.

A third run came on a double by first baseman Trey Mancini, and a fourth on a wild pitch after shortstop Ryan Flaherty walked. Third baseman Chris Johnson drove in the fifth run with a single, and the final one scored on a walk from Santander.

He and Joseph both singled and walked in that inning. The Orioles chased starter Mike Pelfrey and reliever Dustin Molleken before Bryan Garcia finished off the frame.

After that, however, the Orioles didn’t have a hit until shortstop Paul Janish singled in the eighth inning. The Orioles tacked on a seventh run when Aneury Tavarez legged out a ground ball to beat a double play.

Manager Buck Showalter said the contributions from the team's reserve pieces are a source of pride.

"That’s part of our depth," Showalter said. "We’ve got five or six guys here today who qualify as guys you’re supposed to bring on the road. … We have some guys without as much track record under their belt, but they’re very trustworthy guys. I like the club that we bring, the depth pieces we play."

Garcia comes good: Garcia had been enduring a spring to forget before Monday, when he pitched two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts, a walk, and a hit batter.

Garcia entered the game having walked four and had conceded five earned runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings over his first two spring outings.

"That was better," Showalter said. "That was good to see him get back. That’s kind of what spring training is about -- made a couple adjustments. Got on the same place on the rubber each time instead of moving all over. I thought he was a lot more focused with his stuff. It was good to see. Jason needed to have a good outing, just for his psyche a little bit."

Rule 5 picks rule the day: The Orioles lineup featured three one-time Rule 5 picks, plus Garcia out of the bullpen, and all had positive afternoons. Santander went 1-for-2 with a walk, a single, and an RBI, Rickard was 1-for-2 with a walk, and Flaherty walked twice while scoring a run.

The other of this year’s two Rule 5 picks, Taverez, came off the bench and struck out in the sixth inning before driving in a run in the eighth.

