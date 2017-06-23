Hey Buck, is your first grandchild a righty or a lefty?

Buck Showalter missed Thursday night's loss to the Cleveland Indians to be in Dallas with his daughter, Allie, after she delivered the first grandson for the Orioles manager and his wife, Angela.

Allie and her husband, Andrew, named the 9-pound, 1-ounce boy Winston. No word yet on whether he throws or bats from the right or left sides.

Showalter, who batted and threw from the left side, played first base and outfield during his minor-league career.

Acting manager John Russell said Thursday that Showalter had checked in from the hospital.

“I think he got there about 45 minutes to an hour later. He sent me a picture. The first picture, Allie was holding the baby. Then the next one, Buck was sitting right next to her. A pretty happy grandfather," Russell said. "Really, really, really happy for him that he got to go and spend that time with them.”

After the birth announcement, social media immediately wondered how quickly newborn Winston could learn to pitch.

The Orioles just dropped three of four games against the Cleveland Indians and are on the verge of setting a record for allowing five runs or more in 19 straight games.

Showalter will rejoin the Orioles today in Tampa Bay.