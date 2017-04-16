Bundy, Mancini lead Orioles to 11-4 win over Blue Jays

Trey Mancini’s power is unquestionable, and although his time in the big leagues has been brief, the Orioles rookie is already putting on a record-setting home run display.

Mancini recorded his second two-homer game in his last three starts in the Orioles’ 11-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays today at The Rogers Centre.

A four-homer afternoon for the Orioles made good on another strong start from right-hander Dylan Bundy, who tossed six scoreless innings in the win.

With the win, the Orioles (8-3) left Canada having taken three of four from the struggling Blue Jays (2-10) this series. The Orioles have won five of their six meetings with Toronto this season and have now won four of five overall.

Both of Mancini’s homers on Sunday were tape-measure shots. He also hit two homers on Wednesday in Boston. And Mancini’s seven career home runs are tied for the most by a player in his first 12 major league games, along with Colorado’s Trevor Story last year and Pittsburgh’s Dino Restelli in 1949.

Mixing his pitches with precision, and continuing to unveil a devastating slider/cutter, Bundy held a struggling Toronto lineup to just five hits.

Over three outings this season – all of them quality starts – the 24-year-old Bundy (2-1) has a 1.86 ERA and has limited hitters to a .239 batting average.

Bundy also struck out six and walked just one, improving his strikeout-to-walk ratio on the season to 5.67.

Left fielder Craig Gentry and third baseman Manny Machado also homered, hitting two-run blasts off left-hander Matt Dermody in a five-run eighth inning.

Caption O's recap: Orioles win 11-4 over the Blue Jays Baltimore Orioles got four home runs on 15 hits off Blue Jays pitching for the 11-4 win. The Orioles have the best record in baseball at 8-3. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Orioles got four home runs on 15 hits off Blue Jays pitching for the 11-4 win. The Orioles have the best record in baseball at 8-3. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Caption O's recap: Blue Jays beat Orioles, 2-1 The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles, 2-1, on Saturday, April 15. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles, 2-1, on Saturday, April 15. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

Mancini’s first homer – a three-run shot that landed an estimated 404 feet in the second deck in left field – was the big blow in the Orioles' five-run fifth inning. His second, which came in the eighth, hit the center-field batter’s eye.

The Orioles’ offensive surge occurred after Toronto left-hander J.A. Happ left the game with one out in the fourth inning with left elbow soreness.

Shortstop J.J. Hardy also had a three-hit day with a pair of doubles and a single.

Jones hurt crashing into wall, stays in game: Orioles center fielder Adam Jones crashed into an unpadded part of the right-center field wall chasing down a ball in a 10-run game in the eighth and despite being in obvious pain, he remained in the game.

Justin Smoak hit a ball into the gap just out of Jones’ reach. The ball hit off Jones’ glove for a triple, but Jones ran full stride into a portion of the wall that has a scoreboard on it.

Jones fell to the ground holding his side, and was attended to by head trainer Richie Bancells and manager Buck Showalter. He remained on the ground writhing in pain for several moments, but slowly got back to his feet and stayed in the game.

Slumping Machado gets going: Machado entered his final at bat of the afternoon with just two hits in his last 24 at bats before going the opposite way on a 1-0 offering from Dermody that hit off the right field foul pole for a two-run homer.

Machado hadn’t driven in a run in his last seven games before the blast. His last homer came on April 7.

Gentry contributes with bat: Gentry was hitless in his first 13 at bats this season before hitting a third-inning single up the middle in his second at bat of the day.

He drove in three runs on the day, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth after a sacrifice fly to deep center field in the sixth.

Crichton makes debut: Fast-rising right-hander Stefan Crichton made his major league debut, allowing a pair of runs pitching the seventh and eighth innings.

Crichton was in trouble in the seventh, allowing a run on a sacrifice fly, but he stranded runners at the corners by striking out Kevin Pillar.

eencina@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EddieInTheYard