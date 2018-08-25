Orioles honor first responders to Capital Gazette shooting as 'Birdland Community Heroes'

The Orioles honored first responders to the Capital Gazette shooting at Friday night’s game against the New York Yankees at Camden Yards.

Members of the Anne Arundel and Annapolis fire and police departments and the sheriff’s office were recognized during the game.

On June 28, a gunman used a shotgun to blast his way through a glass door and into the newsroom killing Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters — all Capital Gazette employees.

First responders arrived within minutes after emergency calls of the shooting.

The Orioles’ “Birdland Community Heroes” program honors community members who “inspire us through their spirited commitment to extend a hand in charity, service, hope, and harmony,” according to the team’s website.

Birdland Community Heroes are recognized at every weekend home game throughout the season. They receive medals and are featured after the fifth inning on the stadium’s video board.