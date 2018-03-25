End of an era: Will 2018 mark the last ride for the Orioles as we know them?

“There are a bunch of variables in the equation,” Jones said. “It doesn’t benefit anybody until something’s on the table. First and foremost, you’ve got to take care of yourself. It’s self-preservation, man. I forgot about Schoop. Schoop’s got one more year of arbitration. … That’s awesome. It’s great when guys put up numbers year after year, and then you look up there and [think], ‘Dang, we’ve all been here a while.’ That’s just truly humbling. It’s a process.” The Orioles also don’t have a history of proactivity in locking up their key players before free agency. The team’s last two instances of keeping one its stars from reaching free agency were the three-year, $40 million deal given to Hardy during the 2014 postseason and the six-year, $85.5 million extension Jones signed during the 2012 season. Jones had one more year of team control remaining when he signed. Since then, the Orioles retained key players — first baseman Chris Davis, reliever Darren O’Day and designated hitter Mark Trumbo among them — but not before those players officially became free agents, thus forcing themselves to outbid other clubs, and possibly themselves, to keep them. The Orioles entered the offseason in limbo. They could have moved Machado and other pending free agents, as the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates did, but chose to keep them for one final run this year. There is an emerging group that could make up the core group going forward, a talented batch led by Rookie of the Year finalist Trey Mancini, starting pitchers Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy, and top prospects Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle, Chance Sisco and Hunter Harvey. Additionally, there’s pitching depth in the lower minors to be excited about. After an inactive offseason, Duquette reloaded the team, focused on restructuring a starting rotation that had the highest ERA in the majors last year, by adding right-hander Andrew Cashner and re-signing right-hander Chris Tillman on shorter deals, while also filling holes with low-risk minor league signings. “We should have a very competitive team,” Duquette said. “These things are cyclical, but if we can find the pitching, we should be able to contend. We were able to find the pitching and have that in 2012, so we’ll see if we can do the same thing, but the core players we have are still pretty good. We still have the core players to have a competitive team and if we can add the pitching, then we’ve got an opportunity to contend.” Childs Walker and Mike Klingaman Looking back at and catching up with the 1983 Orioles, who won the team's most recent World Series, over the Phillies in five games. Looking back at and catching up with the 1983 Orioles, who won the team's most recent World Series, over the Phillies in five games. (Childs Walker and Mike Klingaman) Duquette conceded that he could learn the lifespan of this group early on. Eighteen of the Orioles’ first 24 games are against teams that went to the playoffs last season. “This is the big leagues, man,” Duquette said. “So, there’s a lot of guys who have a lot at stake and want to have good years, so that usually bodes well for a club depending on health. Health is key. But we have another opportunity to compete here. “It’s a big challenge this year, especially with those teams we’re playing early. … I think you’ve got to give it a shot and evaluate the team, see how guys do, see how you can compete, see how your health is, see how the division shakes out. We’ve got some time to do that.” If the Orioles struggle and fall out of the race early, the club would likely move some, if not all, of its pending free agents at the nonwaiver trade deadline in July. Britton, another lifelong Oriole who is the organization’s longest-tenured player, wouldn’t want to see that happen. He remembers sitting in the dugout after Game 4 of the American League Championship Series in Kansas City, watching the Royals celebrate their ticket to the World Series. “We were so close that year,” Britton said. “And the worst thing would be that we’re terrible and everybody gets traded at the deadline. It could happen depending on how we’re playing, but I think we all know that would be a crappy way to go out, especially considering how well we played as an organization. … There’s definitely a little extra fire. It’s not that it shouldn’t already be there, but I think this year especially, ‘Hey, we’ve been talking about this year for a really long time.’ Three years ago, [we knew] that we were all going to be free agents at the same time. You want to win one.” If you put stock in projections, the Orioles are closer to a repeat trip to the division cellar than a return to the playoffs. “I think it is one of those things where we will have a little bit of a sense of urgency,” Brach said. “I think it’s probably more so because of the way we finished last year. It’s not necessarily because we’re not sure what’s going to happen next year. … It’s one of those things where I think guys are trying to take pride in and really try to work to make sure that doesn’t happen again.” CAPTION The Orioles announced Thursday that two-time All-Star second baseman Brian Roberts has been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame and longtime radio broadcaster Fred Manfra will be inducted as this year’s Herb Armstrong Award winner. The Orioles announced Thursday that two-time All-Star second baseman Brian Roberts has been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame and longtime radio broadcaster Fred Manfra will be inducted as this year’s Herb Armstrong Award winner. CAPTION Orioles reporter Eduardo A. Encina talks about pitchers Miguel Castro and Nestor Cortes Jr. after the Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. Orioles reporter Eduardo A. Encina talks about pitchers Miguel Castro and Nestor Cortes Jr. after the Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. Front office flux There could also potentially be a future beyond this season without Showalter, Duquette or both. Their paths have been linked since they received extensions after the 2012 season that carried them through this season. Showalter emphasized this offseason that there are more people in the game who work on one-year deals than those who don’t. “How about one day?” Showalter said. “I don’t want to hear about it. … So, let’s keep a grip on reality here, so the last thing you’re going to hear me do is talk about it from my standpoint, so hopefully they’re following that lead a little bit. … We are all very lucky to be doing this every day.” Managing partner Peter G. Angelos — who raised payroll every season since 2012 before this year (this year’s projected Opening Day payroll is about $20 million short of last year’s club-record $164 million) — will turn 89 in July, but still has final word on personnel matters. His sons, John and Louis, have become noticeably more involved in the daily operations of the club this offseason, and Brady Anderson has played a larger role in negotiating contracts.

As with the players who are pending free agents, the futures of Duquette and Showalter are intertwined with this year’s success. They were the key catalysts to bringing winning baseball back to Baltimore, but if there was a time to make a change at either position, it would make sense to do so as the roster faces an overhaul. But both could also very likely return. Angelos has proved to be a loyal boss to both men. “The focus should be on this season,” Duquette said. “That’s not my choice, but I enjoy working in Baltimore. I like the fans. I enjoy working with our players. I’d like to have a competitive year and continue. It’s always about winning the pennant and the World Series. There’s still an opportunity to do that.” This could be the final ride for the Orioles as we’ve grown to know them. But this is not yet the time for nostalgia. First, an important season must play out. “It’s always pushing forward,” Showalter said. “I want our players to have that [mentality]. Whatever happens today — the good and the bad — let’s learn from it and let’s push forward. I don’t have to have to look at this season coming up to be nostalgic. It’s about being a member of the Baltimore Orioles. I was brought into that, and after two weeks, I knew the special thing I had the chance to be a part of. If you’re just now getting nostalgic, you’re in the wrong place.” Orioles renaissance In 2012, the Orioles ended a streak of 14 straight losing seasons and from 2012 to 2016, no American League team won more games. Here’s a year-by-year look at the club’s return to competitiveness. Year; Record (AL East); Finish 2011; 69-93 (5th); no playoffs 2012; 93-69 (2nd); Lost in ALDS 2013; 85-77 (3rd); no playoffs 2014; 96-66 (1st); Lost in ALCS 2015; 81-81 (3rd); no playoffs 2016; 89-73 (2nd); Lost in AL wild-card game 2017; 75-87 (5th); no playoffs Window closing? Over the next two offseasons, a large number of the Orioles’ key figures will be eligible for free agency or have contracts expiring. Here’s a look at what the club could lose by the end of 2019. After 2018 season Mgr Buck Showalter EVP Dan Duquette SS Manny Machado CF Adam Jones RP Zach Britton RP Brad Brach SP Chris Tillman After 2019 2B Jonathan Schoop RP Darren O’Day DH Mark Trumbo eencina@baltsun.com twitter.com/EddieInTheYard Baltimore Sun reporters Jon Meoli and Peter Schmuck contributed to this article.