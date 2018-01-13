Shaun White clinches spot in fourth Olympics in spectacular fashion

Shaun White, apparently, is OK.

Three months after a horrific crash that left him in intensive care in a New Zealand hospital for five days and nearly ended his season, the snowboarder from Carlsbad won the third of four Olympic snowboard qualifiers Saturday and secured a spot on his fourth U.S. halfpipe team next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

That’s the least of what he did. White ripped off maybe the greatest run in the sport’s history, sending the distinct message that he’s not going to Pyeongchang for the kimchi.

He wants his gold medal back.

White’s score Saturday on his third and final run at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix in Snowmass, Colo.: a perfect 100.

“Honestly, and I never say this, I’m pretty proud of myself,” said White, 31, who won gold medals at the 2006 and 2010 Winter Game before slipping to fourth in 2014. “I was in New Zealand. I ripped my face open trying these tricks. It’s been a long recovery from that getting to this point. Now I feel like I’m on the right course for the Olympics. These were Olympic judges.”

Judges can award a perfect 100, but only on the competition’s final run and only for something extraordinary. And what White did, after falling on his first two runs and dropping to last place, was extraordinary.

He completed 15½ total revolutions in a new, five-trick run: a frontside double cork 1440, cab double cork 1080, frontside 540, double McTwist 1260 and frontside double cork 1260. (A rebroadcast of the competition will air on NBC Sports Network on Sunday at 3 p.m.)

That topped the 96.25 points by Australia’s Scotty James, the reigning world champion. Japan’s Yuto Totsuka was third, followed by Americans Jake Pates and Ben Ferguson.

Those placements essentially rendered the final qualifier next week at Mammoth Mountain meaningless. White, Pates and Ferguson clinched the three automatic halfpipe berths on the U.S. team, leaving only a fourth discretionary spot selected by the sport’s national governing body. (Danny Davis and Chase Josey are the favorites.)

White finished third in the first Olympic qualifier last month, and another podium was probably good enough to get him to Pyeongchang.

Then he got to the top of the pipe, and his team of coaches had a different idea: Go big.

“It wasn’t my plan,” White told NBC. “I wanted those first runs in to feel the comfort of knowing I was going to podium and potentially lock my spot up for the Olympics. It’s all about getting there ... But people started laying down these heavy runs, one after another. Everything in me was play it safe, until we started seeing people throw down.

“I looked at the guys at the top (of the halfpipe). That’s why it took me so long to drop in. I was like, what do I do? They were like: ‘Send it. Do the (1440). You’ve been killing it in practice.’ I got a second wind during the 540 and I was: I’m going to finish it. The old me kicked in.”

White, who received 62 stitches on his face after his crash in New Zealand in October, didn’t need to see the scores to know he had done something special. He flew into the bottom bowl of the halfpipe, unclicked his snowboard and thrust it into the air.

mark.zeigler@sduniontribune.com; Twitter: @sdutzeigler