Go figure: What's wrong with US women's skating?

Sabena flight 548 was on final approach to Zaventem Airport in Brussels, Belgium, on the morning of Feb. 15, 1961, when it aborted landing because a small plane was on the runway and crashed into marsh. The Boeing 707 had come from New York and all 72 on board died, including all 18 members of the U.S. figure skating team headed to the World Championships.

Three years later, at the 1964 Winter Games in Innsbruck, Austria, 15-year-old Peggy Fleming finished sixth in women’s singles.

It is the low-water mark for American women at the Olympics in what many consider its marquee event, or at least it is for another day – until the competition at the Pyeongchang Games concludes and a once overflowing pool of talent recedes even farther.

After the short program, Americans Mirai Nagasu, Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell are ninth, 10th and 11th.

“I’m not going to lie,” Chen said after spinning out of her first jump, a triple Axel, and touching down. “I’m pretty disappointed.”

It was a common sentiment. These Games have been disappointing for Team USA as a whole, and no image might epitomize that more than its women’s skaters sprawled across the ice.

Fleming, now 19, won the gold in 1968 and U.S. women would medal in every other Olympics through 2006. And haven’t since. Barring Russian, Japanese and Canadian skaters mooning the judges in the free program at Gangneung Ice Arena on Wednesday night (PST), this will be a third straight Olympics without a medal.

Or look at the annual World Championships. American women were on the podium in 40 of 42 worlds between 1965 and 2006, and won them seven times in the 11 years from 1996 to 2006.

In the 11 years since: a lone second place by Ashley Wagner in 2016. That’s it.

So what happened?

You start not in the United States but in Russia.

“It’s not that we’ve fallen so far behind,” says Paul Wylie, a men’s silver medalist in 1992. “It’s that the Russians have leapt out.”

Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva broke her own world-record for a short program score on Tuesday night … and held it for 20 minutes, until 15-year-old Alina Zagitova broke it again at 82.92 – nearly 16 points ahead of Nagasu, the top American. They train together in the same Sambo 70 rink in Moscow under the same coach, former ice dancer Eteri Tutberidze.

“It is not a malicious rivalry,” Zagitova says, “but it is there.”

“We are friends,” says Medvedeva, 18. “We are girls. We are young girls. We can talk about everything to each other. But when we take the ice, this is sport and we must fight. It is a little war. When you take the ice, you are alone.”

At the same rink are juniors pushed by the demanding Tutberidze (she once booted Zagitova from the program because she wasn’t working hard enough). They’re already equipped with all the traditional triple jumps and reportedly working on triple Axels and, gulp, quads.

“There are so, so, so many young skaters in our program,” says Medvedeva, whose signature move is executive triple jumps with both hands over her head. “Some of them are doing very difficult elements and difficult jumps. When you see the younger skaters doing more difficult things, you think you are older and you must be stronger than them. It really forces you.”

It is a situation you rarely see in the United States, where women’s skaters have a personal coach and largely train in seclusion from their rivals.

“It’s just a different culture, a different mindset,” says Tom Zakrajsek, Nagasu’s coach in Colorado Springs and a veteran of 27 years. “I think there are little pockets around the country where that’s trying to be done, but I think ultimately the United States is about the individual rising, not the group working together to make the individual rise.

“When you’re in other cultures, it’s about doing the best thing for your nation and honoring your legacy and not really about me, me, me.”

Zakrajsek talks about something else: the IJS, or International Judging System that replaced the antiquated 6.0 scoring system after the judging scandal at the 2002 Olympics.

It was implemented in 2004, and Zakrajsek thinks the United States was slow to adjust – allowing younger skaters (and their moms) to play it safe with the goal of staying upright so they could win trophies at the junior level instead of learning (and risking) harder elements that they’d need later.

It’s a mentality not unique to skating, the American obsession of winning under-10 State Cups in soccer or fawning over the Little League World Series each August with baseball players who hit puberty early.

“I don’t think the United States adapted to the IJS very quickly on the developmental end of things – meaning, all of our young skaters coming up,” Zakrajsek says. “For many, many years our younger champions were winning (junior titles) without any of the skills needed to be elite skaters. They didn’t have the triple-triples (combinations) or the full cadre of triples, or anything like that.”

At the elite levels, the Russians figured out how to essentially game the system – putting all of Zagitova’s jumps in rapid-fire succession in the second half of her free program, when you get a scoring bonus because of the fatigue factor, and then aerobically training for that.

It also doesn’t help that figure skating’s popularity in the United States has plummeted with its international results, which inevitably leads to fewer girls begging mommy to take them to the rink, which leads to fewer competitive skaters in what already is a prohibitively expensive sport ($50,000-plus at elite levels).

The short program from the 1994 Olympics, with the five-ring circus of Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding, still ranks as the sixth highest-rated U.S. TV show of all time with a 48.5 Nielsen rating. In 1996, figure skating’s World Championships beat Elite Eight games of NCAA men’s basketball tournament head-to-head, 10.1 to 8.8.

The ladies free programs at the U.S. Championships last month: a 2.7 rating, and that was an eight-year high.

It’s a stigma Russians, Canadians and Japanese – who held six of the top seven spots after the short program here – don’t fight.

“They have a tremendous funnel of phenomenal athletes in a country that has a huge skating history and there are resources being pushed to that, nationally and all the way down to the local level,” Wylie says. “It’s a passion. People understand what skating is. Where do you go in America where you start talking about figure skating and you don’t get the question: ‘Oh, is skating really a sport?’

“We start with this asinine thing where we’re trying to defend ourselves. We’re an Olympic sport since 1908. And the thing is, the Russians never do that.”