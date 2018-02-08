10 things to watch at Winter Olympics

Ten things to watch at the XXIIIth Winter Olympics that open Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The hosts

It used to be Pyongchang in English, but locals thought it was too similar to the nefarious North Korean capital of Pyongyang so they added an “e” and capitalized the “C” for PyeongChang. (Most western media went for the e, not the capital C.)

But if you really want to forge an international identity, there’s nothing quite like the interlocking rings, which might explain why Pyeongchang resolutely continued to bid after losing by three votes to Vancouver in 2010 and by four to Sochi in 2014.

This marks a return of the Winter Games to remote, cold locales after four straight in either sprawling metropolises or temperate climates, or both. Salt Lake City, Vancouver and Torino didn’t need the Olympics for people to know where they are. Sochi is a summer resort city along the Black Sea.

Pyeongchang is in Gangwon Province in the northeast corner of the South Korean peninsula, a long forgotten coastal and mountain region that bumps up against the heavily-fortified Demilitarized Zone with the North. A high-speed KTX train was built to connect it with Seoul in the west, along with an upgraded road network of tunnels and bridges.

It also makes South Korea the sixth member of an exclusive global club to host the big three sporting events: the Summer Olympics (1988), soccer’s World Cup (2002) and now the Winter Olympics.

They hope it is worth the wait.

The moment

The signature moment of these Games might not happen on the slopes or rinks or jumps, but in a frigid outdoor stadium Friday as the final delegation of athletes marches in Opening Ceremony.

Korea.

Not South Korea or North Korea, just a single Korea.

After years of negotiations, the IOC and the two governments agreed on a joint team in an attempt to ease the contentious politics of the peninsula. Beside a 150-member orchestra, North Korea is sending 22 athletes, including half of a unified women’s hockey team.

It remains to be seen whether it is a genuine gesture of goodwill that can thaw relations between two countries technically still at war, or merely a political stunt that will be extinguished with the Olympic flame in 17 days.

On Thursday, North Korea held an elaborate military parade in Pyongyang.

And remember, the two Koreas also marched as one at the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney. Eighteen years later, President Donald Trump and North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un were trading threats about who has the bigger nuclear button.

“The Olympic Games,” IOC President Thomas Bach said Wednesday, “should be beyond political tensions.”

The weather

If you shelled out $1,000 for a ticket to Opening Ceremony, you might want to spend a few hundred dollars on a parka, too. The last two Winter Games used domed stadiums. Pyeongchang is not.

Wind chills dipped below zero earlier this week, and it was so frigid during an Opening Ceremony rehearsal that spectators were leaving before it ended. So frigid that batteries inside photographer’s cameras stopped working. So frigid there were reports of alpine skis warping after training runs.

The original plan was to put a roof on the 35,000-seat stadium and plumb it for central heating, but the budget was just $107 million. No roof, no heat. And why spend more for a venue that will be dismantled after the Paralympics next month?

The good news is, organizers won’t have to worry about mudflats on the cross-country course and puddles on the ski jump like they did in Vancouver and Sochi. Pyeongchang, meteorologists say, is the coolest place on the planet for its latitude on the 37th parallel, the same as the northern tip of Africa and the Utah-Arizona border.

Average temperatures for February are a high of 41 degrees (although the forecast for the first week is colder) and a low of 13, which puts it on par with the frosty 1998 Games in Lillehammer, Norway. It really gets chilly when the wind shifts, bringing air masses from Siberia and the Manchurian Plain.

There’s not tons of snow but, then, they don’t have to worry about it melting.

The king

Shaun White was in the ICU of a New Zealand hospital four months ago, wondering if his Olympic snowboard career was over. He is 31, faltered at the 2014 Games in Sochi, had major ankle surgery the previous season and now had 62 stitches on his face plus lungs filling with blood from a horrific training crash.

It’s not over.

The San Diego native arrives in Pyeongchang as the favorite to win a third halfpipe gold on Tuesday, in sentiment and on paper. That’s what happens when you rip off a perfect 100 in the final run of a U.S. qualifier to clinch your spot in a fourth Olympics, and when you are the most recognizable winter athlete — the Winter Games’ Michael Phelps.

White won gold medals in 2006 and 2010, and qualified in both the halfpipe and slopestyle for Sochi. But he withdrew from slopestyle shortly before the competition, then bombed (for him, at least) on a mushy pipe and finished fourth.

He had ankle surgery. He face-planted on the lip of the pipe in New Zealand in October. He looked shaky in the second of four events that served as U.S. Olympic qualifiers — failing to advance from the preliminary round and finishing 14th.

He fell in his first two runs of the final at the next qualifier, in Snowmass, Colo.

That left him with one run, one shot. His coaches looked at him, shrugged and said he might as well “do the hard stuff” instead of playing it safe, hoping to back into an Olympic spot. The result was one of the greatest runs in the sport’s history and a rare perfect score from a panel of Olympic judges.

Frontside double cork 1440, cab double cork 1080, frontside 540, double McTwist 1260, frontside double cork 1260.

“I would love to feel like an underdog, but I don’t,” White said. “Ever since I can remember, I’ve been expected to do well.”

The queens

If White is the U.S. king of the Winter Games, there are two queens.