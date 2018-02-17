Russia drills USA 4-0 in Olympic hockey

Olympic Athletes from Russia 4, Olympic athletes not from the NHL 0.

If we learned anything from the third round of pool play in an Olympic men’s ice hockey tournament without NHL players, it’s that a cohesive unit largely from two teams in Russia’s KHL is better than a rag-tag collection of U.S. guys from the Vaxjo Lakers in Sweden, the Kassel Huskies in Germany, FC Lugano in Switzerland, BK Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic, the Hershey Bears and St. Cloud State University.

Russia’s 4-0 win on Saturday at soldout Gangneung Hockey Center gave it a bye to the quarterfinals and sent the 1-2 Americans to a win-or-go-home play-in game on Tuesday.

That might not be a bad thing for Tony Granato’s team, having to play an extra game to find some sort of rhythm – and maybe some scoring, too. The Americans now have five goals in three games, and a goaltender who is suddenly leaking them.

“We knew they had a ton of talent,” Granato said. “I thought we skated with them, I thought we battled for every inch of ice out there. I thought, you know, punch for punch we stuck with them.

I think we’ve gotten better each game. I think we’re going to learn a lot about what just happened tonight. I’d like to play this team again sometime.

“I think they respect us for how hard we played against them. I think they realized they were given a pretty good fight out there … I don’t think it was a 4-0 game.”

The scoreboard said otherwise, of course. It was 2-0 as the seconds ticked off in the second period, only for 34-year-old forward Ilya Kovalchuk to sneak a shot through goaltender Ryan Zapolski. Twenty-eight seconds in the third period, Kovalchuk scored again on a breakaway when two U.S. defenders crashed into one another.

“I still have some left, I guess, in my tank,” said Kovalchuk, 34, who spent 11 seasons in the NHL, once leading it in scoring, before moving to the KHL in 2012. “They always play tough and we answered the bell. After the last game in Sochi, I think you guys are still showing the highlights of (T.J.) Oshie scoring goals in the shootout, so hopefully we’re going to change that now.”

That was a 3-2 U.S. win in the 2014 Games, when the NHL took a mid-season break to accommodate the Olympic tournament. This edition of USA-Russia didn’t have the same level of talent or drama, but it did have the intensity and chippiness you’ve come to expect from the rivalry.

“He didn’t want to let me go,” said Jordan Greenway, a 6-foot-6 junior at Boston University who was involved several of the more physical scraps. “He wanted to do a little dance. I’m always down for a little dance you know.”

“Not going to let anyone push me around,” said Chris Borque, a 32-year-old forward from the AHL’s Hershey Bears who has played 51 career NHL games. “That’s when I’m going to step up to the plate. I don’t speak Russian, so I have no idea what he was saying. He probably had no idea what I was saying.”

Zapolski had a rough night in net, spilling several shots directly in front of him instead of parrying them out of danger and letting Kovalchuk’s shot get past him with .2 seconds left in the second period.

“It was a knuckle puck and obviously I have to stop it but it just went under my arm,” said Zapolski, currently with Jokerit, a Finland-based team that plays in the KHL. “It was a hard shot. Obviously it’s a backbreaker that late in the period. I can’t let that in.”

Granato was asked twice about Zapolski and whether he might entertain a change.

“No, no,” Granato said. “He’s our goalie.”

Granato was more miffed about what happened during a Russian power play in the closing minutes, when coach Oleg Znarok sent his top line back on the ice – either because goal differential could be a factor in seeding for the knockout bracket, or because he was trying to run it up on the rival Americans.

“I didn’t like it,” Granato said. “It’s 4-0.”

