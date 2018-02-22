Americans beat Canada in curling, too; will play for gold medal

Not a good day for Canada.

First, its women’s hockey team ends a streak of four gold medals by blowing a late 2-1 lead and losing to the United States in a shootout, and a player disgustedly rips off her silver medal as quickly as it is draped over her neck.

Then the ultimate indignity: Men’s curling loses in the semifinals to … wait, what, the United States?

“It’s hugely disappointing,” Canada curling skip Kevin Koe said. “What more can you say?”

Canada is obsessed with hockey, we know that, but curling is not far behind. Since the sport returned to the Olympics in 1998 after a 74-year hiatus, the Canadian men have never finished worse than silver and won gold at the previous three Games (and never lost to the Americans).

The shocking 5-3 defeat to their southern neighbor means they can do no better than bronze. The Canadian women, after medaling in the last five Olympics, finished sixth here.

And Team USA, suddenly, incredibly, faces Sweden for the gold late Friday night (10:35 p.m. PST). The best previous finish by a U.S. men’s or women’s team was a bronze in 2006.

“That’s who we are,” John Landsteiner said. “We are what you just saw and now the world knows it.”

“We're rolling,” Matt Hamilton said. “Look out, Sweden.”

That the U.S. men even reached the medal round took a minor miracle after opening round-robin play 2-4. They had to win their final three, starting with a 9-7 decision against the gold medal favorites from Canada.

The semifinal rematch was tied 2-2 until the eighth end, when the Yanks “stole” two points for a lead they never relinquished. The key shot from the Canadians was trying to sneak past a U.S. guard stone and instead nudged it by maybe a quarter-inch, enough to alter its course.

In curling-speak, Koe put it like this: “For sure, if my first one doesn’t rub and we get by, we’re probably getting two. The weight was good and we’re in the top button. So at least we have a shot for two. But we rubbed, he made a good shot, and just missed my last one … We got fooled a little by the ice on those shots.”

(Got that?)

Sweden has been the most consistent team at the Gangneung Curling Center, first in the round-robin standings at 7-2 and an easy 10-4 winner against the Americans a week ago. Skip Niklas Edin reached the semifinals of the last two Olympics and took home a bronze in 2014 for Sweden’s first men’s curling medal since a silver in 1924. In the semis, the Swedes led Switzerland 6-1 and won 9-3 when the Swiss conceded after the eighth of 10 ends.

Skip John Shuster’s collection of guys from Minnesota and Wisconsin, though, is the hottest team in the tournament.

“We’re going to play our hearts out,” Landsteiner said, “but it takes a little bit of pressure off and allows us to just go out and play and not think, ‘What if we get fourth?’”

The Canadians get to worry about that against Switzerland, along with the prospect of someone ripping off the bronze medal at the ceremony.

“I think it’s overplayed that Canada is the favorite,” Canada’s Marc Kennedy said. “We come from a rich history of curling where we won everything, and that’s not the way it is any more. Anyone that’s been watching the grand slams of curling, we’ve got European teams winning all the time. They spend nine months of the year in Canada, training and learning our strategies, using our coaching, and using our ice.

“So this is the new normal for Canada, and people need to get used to that.”

